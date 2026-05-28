Individuals Allegedly Selling BUDI95 Quota For Cash

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A viral Threads post alleged that some people are selling their BUDI95 quota by converting the amount into cash.

The screenshots of the posts showed images of bundled cash tied up together with a MyKad. The MyKads are covered with wads of cash, but the visible parts of the cards indicate addresses in Kelantan.

Based on the accompanying captions, the alleged sellers said they felt it was better to sell the quota they aren’t using rather than leaving it unused in the system.

Screenshot from Threads

According to Sinar Harian, the National Registration Department announced that it will take follow-up action soon.

Currently, the individual BUDI95 fuel quota is adjusted to 200 litres per month from 1 April 2026. The subsidised rate remained unchanged at RM1.99 per litre. The quota was previously set at 300 litres per month.

The alleged news of people selling their BUDI95 quota has made some unhappy. A Facebook user lamented that the current subsidy isn’t enough for daily work commutes, and yet there are others giving away their fuel subsidy.

Another person worried that behaviours like these would encourage the government to lower the fuel subsidy further.

Meanwhile, supporters of the sellers argued that those who need cash but don’t rely on the subsidy should be free to sell it to those who do.

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