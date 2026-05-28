Former Bersatu Leader Claims Members From 158 Divisions Will Back Hamzah’s New Party

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Members from 158 Bersatu divisions across the country — though not all of them — are expected to join the new political party spearheaded by former Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

This was claimed by former Bersatu division leader Mohd Fadhli Ismail, who said the new political outfit, set to be unveiled next month, is currently undergoing major restructuring efforts before its official launch.

However, he stressed that the party leadership would not simply hand out positions to fill vacancies, but instead prioritise capable leaders based on performance and suitability.

“We are restructuring a lot. Those division chiefs who didn’t perform were replaced,” he told TRP when contacted today.

READ MORE: Hamzah’s New Political Vehicle To Be Announced By Month-End, Sources Say

Fadhli added that unlike Bersatu, the new party would take a more careful approach in appointing division leaders.

“We do not simply place people just to fill gaps. We are different from Bersatu in that sense,” he claimed.

He also cited several examples within Bersatu’s Perak leadership structure, alleging that some division chiefs were appointed from outside their respective local areas.

“Some division leaders were taken from other divisions or even other constituencies. We do not want that approach,” he said.

Among names linked to the party’s internal restructuring is former Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who was previously the party Bangi division leader, but will now be based in Penang.

“We still need to see what is suitable and what strengths each individual has. We do not want to simply place people randomly,” he said.

Mohd Fadhli Ismail however declined to comment further on the party’s top leadership lineup for the time being.

“I cannot comment on that yet. We already have our internal position, but we need to wait for the party’s official launch,” he said, adding that preparations for the launch had already been finalised.

Despite being sacked by Bersatu in February this year, Hamzah, who is also the Larut MP, continues to command the support of a host of MPs and assemblymen aligned with the party.

Meanwhile, TRP has reached out to Bersatu’s leadership for comment regarding the potential exodus of party members following the emergence of Hamzah’s new political party.

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