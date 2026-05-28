FamilyMart Staff Throws Oden At Delivery Rider, Gets Suspended Immediately

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A video of a FamilyMart employee throwing a bowl of oden (a Japanese one-pot stew) at a delivery rider recently went viral on social media.

FamilyMart Malaysia told TRP that the staff involved has been suspended pending an investigation, adding that it views the matter seriously, and are acting accordingly.

“We are aware of the video and our team is already investigating the incident with priority and urgency.

“FamilyMart does not tolerate any rude, unsafe, or disrespectful behaviour towards anyone at our stores.

“The staff involved has been placed off duty. We appreciate your patience while the investigation is ongoing. Please be assured that this matter is being handled seriously, and further action will be taken,” FamilyMart Malaysia said.

The incident allegedly occurred at the chain’s outlet in The Core, Kota Damansara.

An individual claiming to be the delivery rider posted on social media saying that he was simply asking the FamilyMart employee about his order, before she allegedly replied to him in a rude manner and threw the soup at him.

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