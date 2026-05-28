FamilyMart Staff Throws Oden At Delivery Rider, Gets Suspended Immediately
A social media user claiming to be the delivery rider said the FamilyMart employee was being rude to him after he asked about his order.
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A video of a FamilyMart employee throwing a bowl of oden (a Japanese one-pot stew) at a delivery rider recently went viral on social media.
FamilyMart Malaysia told TRP that the staff involved has been suspended pending an investigation, adding that it views the matter seriously, and are acting accordingly.
“We are aware of the video and our team is already investigating the incident with priority and urgency.
“FamilyMart does not tolerate any rude, unsafe, or disrespectful behaviour towards anyone at our stores.
“The staff involved has been placed off duty. We appreciate your patience while the investigation is ongoing. Please be assured that this matter is being handled seriously, and further action will be taken,” FamilyMart Malaysia said.
The incident allegedly occurred at the chain’s outlet in The Core, Kota Damansara.
An individual claiming to be the delivery rider posted on social media saying that he was simply asking the FamilyMart employee about his order, before she allegedly replied to him in a rude manner and threw the soup at him.
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Shahril Bahrom is a Malaysian digital journalist known for his work with The Rakyat Post and World Of Buzz, covering social issues, technology, pop culture, and viral online trends. His writing combines accessible storytelling with strong awareness of Malaysian internet culture, often focusing on topics that resonate across social media and public discourse. Known for a conversational yet informative style, he specialises in digital-first journalism, human-interest stories, and trend-driven reporting that bridges mainstream news with contemporary online conversations.