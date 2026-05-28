Anti-Drug Agency Rolls Out Fentanyl Test Kits Amid Rising Synthetic Drug Concerns

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The National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) has introduced a new specialised testing kit to detect fentanyl and other emerging synthetic drugs, amid growing concerns over substances being mixed into vape liquids. The kits have been distributed to the agency’s offices nationwide and will be used during enforcement operations starting next month.

According to Nada director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh, the kits are capable of detecting fentanyl, synthetic cannabinoids, cocaine, and psilocybin, the psychoactive compound found in ‘’magic mushrooms.’’

He added that the kits would be used to gather data and verify claims made by drug users about the substances they had consumed before pursuing further legal action.

Ruslin added that one of the biggest challenges faced by enforcement and rehabilitation authorities was the rapid emergence of new synthetic drugs, such as substances being mixed into vape liquids.

He also urged the public and media to understand the differences between actual ‘’magic mushrooms’’ and synthetic cannabinoids. It appears that many users wrongly believed they were consuming psilocybin-based fungi.

According to Malay Mail, Rusli said most cases they detected locally actually involved synthetic cannabinoids aka synthetic cannabis, in liquid form.

Nada has yet to confirm any fentanyl abuse cases so far, but warned about polydrug abuse, the use of multiple substances at once.

Rusli warned that polydrug abuse can trigger severe physical and psychological effects — including hallucinations, suicidal tendencies, and erratic behaviour — characteristics commonly associated with so-called “zombie drugs.”

Rehabilitation centres across the country are currently training their officers and staff to manage the increasingly dangerous and unpredictable behaviour linked to synthetic drug abuse.

Nada has recorded about 15,000 arrests nationwide as of May 2026, and is aiming for between 35,000 and 40,000 arrests by the end of 2026. The arrests involved both drug addicts and substance abusers detained under the agency’s expanded enforcement powers.

What is fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is odourless and tasteless. It’s impossible to identify by sight because it looks like other common and legitimate drugs.

Fentanyl typically comes in a fine white, off-white, or tan powder that looks identical to cocaine, heroin, or baking soda. It can also appear in liquid form, found in nasal sprays and eye drops, or compressed into tablet form.

Fentanyl is extremely potent; a microscopically small amount can be fatal. The only reliable way to identify its presence is by using test kits like Fentanyl Test Strips.

Due to fentanyl’s potency, naloxone, a fast-acting medication, is often used to reverse or reduce the effects of the opioid. It works by displacing opioids from brain receptors and allows the person to resume breathing.

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