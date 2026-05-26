Work Constraints, Family Commitments Keep Raya Haji Celebrations Modest This Year

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Busy work schedules and family responsibilities have led to a rather low-key Hari Raya Haji celebration this year for many young couples, including Muhammad Amir Ridhwan Noorizam, 28, a retail industry manager.

Amir Ridhwan said limited leave arrangements, coupled with family commitment, meant celebrations were kept simple and centred around immediate family gatherings.

“For now, we mainly follow our families’ plans. Both sides of the family are quite close,” the newly-wed husband told TRP when met today.

Natasha Amiera and her husband Amir Ridhwan.

Amir Ridhwan, who recently married his partner Natasha Amiera Adnan, 29, an executive based in Kuantan, said he considers himself fortunate to have married someone from the same hometown as his family.

He added that with both sets of parents residing in Kuantan, there is no need for extensive travel or complicated arrangements, with festive plans largely shaped by existing family commitments, especially as they are still newlyweds.

“So in terms of raya preparations, we just go with whichever family gathering is happening,” he added.

Amir Ridhwan also said that his current work commitments played a major role in limiting plans for this year’s celebration, despite the long holidays.

“We’re quite tied up with work. When work is busy, there just isn’t time to plan long leave,” he said.

He also added that overlapping family commitments and financial considerations make them celebrate Aidiladha modestly this year.

“My wife’s sibling just got engaged and also my younger brother is getting married at the end of the month. So the budget to travel back to Kelantan, where my in-laws are from, is a bit tight.”

For property sales agent Mohd Saiful Mohamed Yusof, 45, this year’s Aidiladha celebration was also kept simple, as his wife will be working this Wednesday.

“You should have interviewed me during Aidilfitri. That was when the celebration with my wife was more lively.

“That was actually the first time I went back to celebrate at my wife’s hometown in Terengganu. The celebration was much more festive then,” he told TRP.

Mohd Saiful, who has been married for only a few months to his partner Nurul Aida Taha, 36, shares a common interest with his wife in cooking.

Mohd Saiful and his partner Nurul Aida.

However, for this Aidiladha, he said they would remain in Kuantan and not travel anywhere.

“Since we’re just staying in Kuantan and not going anywhere, I think I’ll probably just sleep after the Aidiladha prayers,” he said with a chuckle.

Meanwhile, father of three Muhammad Anas Abdul Malik, 42, a technician, said he did not get any leave this year but plans to bring his family back to his parents’ home in Damansara, Kuantan, after completing his shift on Wednesday.

Muhammad Anas and his family.

When asked, he said that although the celebration would not be grand, he had still made preparations by buying fresh groceries for his family.

“I’ve already bought chicken, beef, vegetables… I spent over RM200 for the Raya preparations. Even though I’m not on leave, Raya is still Raya,” he said.

Muslims will be celebrating Aidiladha this Wednesday, the second biggest celebration in the Islamic calendar.

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