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[Watch] Fahmi Under Fire After Resharing Video Alleging RM8.6 Million Claim On Rafizi’s Party
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[Watch] Fahmi Under Fire After Resharing Video Alleging RM8.6 Million Claim On Rafizi’s Party

Nik Nazmi questions the Communications Minister’s consistency on misinformation after a controversial repost goes viral.

by
May 26, 2026
Key points (BETA)
  • Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil faces backlash after allegedly reposting a TikTok video claiming Rafizi bought Bersama for RM8.6 million.
  • Former PKR veep Nik Nazmi criticised Fahmi for sharing unverified content, calling out the apparent hypocrisy from the minister.
  • Nik Nazmi questioned whether MCMC would investigate the post if the RM8.6 million claim proved to be false.
  • Fahmi has repeatedly urged the public and MPs not to share unverified information, making the alleged repost particularly contradictory.
  • The repost has since been removed from Fahmi's TikTok account, though no official explanation has been provided.

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Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is facing scrutiny after allegedly sharing a video in which a claim was made that Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli acquired his new political vehicle, Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), for RM8.6 million.

Former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is now with Bersama, criticised the alleged repost by Fahmi’s TikTok account, describing it as the sharing of unverified information.

“The Communications Minister @fahmi_fadzil keeps reminding others not to share unverified content.

“Yet he reposted content claiming @rafiziramli bought @partibersamamy for RM8.6 million — what is the source?

“Will the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) investigate this post if it turns out to be untrue,” the former PKR veep asked on X.

He was referring to a TikTok video by @mayaalesya7 that questioned where Rafizi obtained the money to take over Bersama.

@mayaalesya7 KAYA BETUL RAFIZI BELI PARTI BERSAMA MALAYSIA RM8.6 JUTA! Rafizi kena jawab dari mana dia dapat dana untuk beli Parti BERSAMA Malaysia dengan nilai RM8.6 juta. Adakah daripada hasil skandal rasuah ARM Holdings atau terima dana dari George Soros? Nilai tu bukan kecil tapi demi memburukkan parti lamanya dan kerajaan, Rafizi sanggup buat apa sahaja supaya rakyat boleh percaya dengan diri dia. #Rafizi #PBM #politik ♬ original sound – MayaAlesya

As the communications minister, Fahmi has consistently urged the public not to share information that cannot be verified.

This reminder has not been limited to ordinary citizens, as Members of Parliament have also previously been cautioned by Fahmi against engaging in the same behaviour.

Checks on Fahmi’s TikTok account found that the repost in question is no longer there.

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