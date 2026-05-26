[Watch] Fahmi Under Fire After Resharing Video Alleging RM8.6 Million Claim On Rafizi’s Party

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Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is facing scrutiny after allegedly sharing a video in which a claim was made that Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli acquired his new political vehicle, Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), for RM8.6 million.

Former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is now with Bersama, criticised the alleged repost by Fahmi’s TikTok account, describing it as the sharing of unverified information.

Menteri KKOM @fahmi_fadzil asyik ulang tidak pasti jangan kongsi.



Dia repost content cakap @rafiziramli beli @partibersamamy dengan harga RM8.6 juta, siapa sumbernya ya?



SKMM akan siasat tak posting ni kalau tak betul? pic.twitter.com/hAjSJOZ7im — 🇲🇾 Nik Nazmi (@niknazmi) May 24, 2026

“The Communications Minister @fahmi_fadzil keeps reminding others not to share unverified content.

“Yet he reposted content claiming @rafiziramli bought @partibersamamy for RM8.6 million — what is the source?

“Will the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) investigate this post if it turns out to be untrue,” the former PKR veep asked on X.

He was referring to a TikTok video by @mayaalesya7 that questioned where Rafizi obtained the money to take over Bersama.

#PBM #politik ♬ original sound – MayaAlesya @mayaalesya7 KAYA BETUL RAFIZI BELI PARTI BERSAMA MALAYSIA RM8.6 JUTA! Rafizi kena jawab dari mana dia dapat dana untuk beli Parti BERSAMA Malaysia dengan nilai RM8.6 juta. Adakah daripada hasil skandal rasuah ARM Holdings atau terima dana dari George Soros? Nilai tu bukan kecil tapi demi memburukkan parti lamanya dan kerajaan, Rafizi sanggup buat apa sahaja supaya rakyat boleh percaya dengan diri dia. #Rafizi

As the communications minister, Fahmi has consistently urged the public not to share information that cannot be verified.

This reminder has not been limited to ordinary citizens, as Members of Parliament have also previously been cautioned by Fahmi against engaging in the same behaviour.

Checks on Fahmi’s TikTok account found that the repost in question is no longer there.

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