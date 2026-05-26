[Watch] Fahmi Under Fire After Resharing Video Alleging RM8.6 Million Claim On Rafizi’s Party
Nik Nazmi questions the Communications Minister’s consistency on misinformation after a controversial repost goes viral.
Key points (BETA)
- Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil faces backlash after allegedly reposting a TikTok video claiming Rafizi bought Bersama for RM8.6 million.
- Former PKR veep Nik Nazmi criticised Fahmi for sharing unverified content, calling out the apparent hypocrisy from the minister.
- Nik Nazmi questioned whether MCMC would investigate the post if the RM8.6 million claim proved to be false.
- Fahmi has repeatedly urged the public and MPs not to share unverified information, making the alleged repost particularly contradictory.
- The repost has since been removed from Fahmi's TikTok account, though no official explanation has been provided.