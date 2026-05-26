PETA Writes To Kajang Prison, Urges Vegan Food For Jailed Najib Razak

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Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had allegedly requested the Kajang Prison to serve vegan or plant-based food to incarcerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is currently being held there.

MalaysiaKini reported that PETA sent the request through a letter, saying that implementing such a menu would create a more peaceful prison environment, reduce operation costs, and encourage empathy among the inmates.

“Former prime minister Najib Razak has the right to be served food that is humane and healthy — the same goes to other inmates.

“When inmates consume meat, eggs and dairy products, they are consuming the sickness, fear and misery that the animal went through at the farms and slaughterhouses.

“One of the dishes that brings peace is from a vegan menu, and PETA urges Kajang Prison to do everything in its power to instill non-violent values in prisoners,” said PETA president Jason Baker in a statement.

Reducing cost of healthcare through vegan food

The group also stated that eating vegan food may reduce the cost of healthcare for inmates, seeing as food free of meat and animal products do not contain cholestrol, saturated fats, and are rich in fiber and antioxidants.

PETA referenced a prison in the United States of America which reported a cost reduction of more than RM1.1 million after it removed a meat-based menu for its inmates.

On the aspect of animal welfare, PETA stressed that every individual who chooses to be vegan could save nearly 200 animals from suffering and death at the hands of the livestock industry each year.

Najib was imprisoned in Kajang Prison after he was convicted in court for embezzling funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

He was found guilty on seven charges which involved money of up to RM42 million that was transferred from SRC International’s account to his personal bank account.

Initially, he was sentenced with 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million. However, in early 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board decided to reduce his jail sentence from 12 years to six years, and reduce his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.

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