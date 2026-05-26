Genting Highlands “Toll” Starts Thursday, Good News For Bikers

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Months of guessing how much it will cost to drive to Genting Highlands is finally put to rest as the official charges have been announced.

The road charges will officially be implemented starting 28 May, this Thursday.

In a notice issued by Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd (LCSB), the authorised road operator for Jalan Genting Highlands, all permitted vehicles entering the area will be subjected to road charges unless they fall under exempted categories.

The payment collection will take place at two main entry points: Genting Highlands Entry at Genting Sempah and the Gohtong Jaya Entry at the Gohtong Jaya roundabout.

Under the new rates, Class 1 vehicles such as cars and vans will be charged RM5 per entry at both locations.

Meanwhile, medium lorries will be charged RM15, while heavy lorries will have to pay RM25.

Taxis will be charged RM3.30, whereas buses will pay RM5.

Vehicles under Class 2, 3, 4, and 5 are required to use the “Lorong Khas” lanes or the Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system.

Good news for bikers though as motorcycles are exempted from charges.

Also exempted from the road charges are emergency vehicles.

Apart from that, several categories of government personnel working in Genting Highlands will also qualify for exemptions, provided they register with LCSB and enter through the designated LPR or special lanes.

Among the institutions listed are:

SK Sri Layang

SMK Sri Layang

Institut Aminuddin Baki

Balai Polis Genting Highlands

Balai Polis Gohtong Jaya

Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Genting Highlands

Klinik Desa Sri Layang

Pejabat Daerah Kecil Genting Highlands

Pejabat Daerah dan Tanah Bentong

Majlis Perbandaran Bentong (Cawangan Genting Highlands)

Pejabat SUK Negeri Pahang (Cawangan Genting Highlands)

Permanent Residents Can Apply For Discounts

Starting 28 June 2026, eligible permanent residents in Genting Highlands will also be allowed to register up to two Class 1 vehicles under a special scheme.

Residents can opt for a preferential rate per entry, which offers a 10% discount from the normal fee. Registered Vehicles will not incur any charges prior to 28 June 2026.

The road operator will also introduce a six-month season pass scheme allowing unlimited entries during the validity period for registered permanent residents of Genting Highlands.

According to LCSB, the season pass is aimed at offering “greater convenience and significant cost savings” for residents who frequently travel in and out of Genting Highlands.

The company added that all exemptions and preferential rates may be reviewed periodically depending on operational and policy requirements.

More details regarding registration procedures, FAQs, vehicle categories, and the season pass scheme are available on lingkarancekap.com⁠.

READ MORE: Road Up To Genting Highlands Gets New Toll, Prices To Be Announced Soon

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