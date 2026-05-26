Fahmi’s Pothole Fix Draws Ridicule Instead Of Praise

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It has long been customary for politicians — from local councillors to senators in the Dewan Negara — to showcase their efforts in serving the rakyat.

However, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil found that his attempt to demonstrate responsiveness to constituents did not quite elicit the reaction he might have expected.

Yesterday, Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, shared an update on road resurfacing works at the Taman Sri Sentosa flats in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Madani government spokesperson, the complaint was received from residents last month, who had raised concerns over potholes in the area that were causing unease among the community.

“Following that, the Lembah Pantai Parliamentary Office channelled contributions for the repair works, and thankfully, the pothole has now been patched.

“We hope this step will help ensure the safety and well-being of all road users in the area,” Fahmi wrote on Threads.

However, reactions in the comments section were far from appreciative. Instead of praise, many users responded with ridicule, taking aim at the quality of the repair work — which, by most accounts, fell short of expectations.

Malaysian netizens creativity is never in short supply.

Online users were quick to inject humour into the situation, with many offering witty takes on the road repair works shared by Fahmi.

One Threads user, @epa_asf, posted an illustrative comparison showing how ancient Greek societies constructed roads for horse-drawn travel, juxtaposing it with the repair work highlighted by Fahmi.

Another user, @fyirdauss, appeared to take a more indirect approach, by turning to ChatGPT to generate a conclusion based on the image of the patched road.

Among the responses generated was the quip: “It looks like someone applied make-up to a hole, not repaired a road.”

However, TRP could not independently verify whether those commenting on the post were actual residents of Taman Sri Sentosa.

Residents of the area are encouraged to share their views and experiences regarding the roadworks carried out there.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.