Fahmi’s Pothole Fix Draws Ridicule Instead Of Praise
What was meant to showcase responsiveness backfired as netizens mocked the quality of the repair work.
Key points (BETA)
- Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil shared an update on pothole repairs at Taman Sri Sentosa flats in Kuala Lumpur.
- Residents had complained last month about potholes causing unease, prompting the Lembah Pantai Parliamentary Office to fund repairs.
- Rather than praise, netizens responded with ridicule, mocking the poor quality of the repair work.
- One user compared the repairs to ancient Greek road construction, whilst another used ChatGPT to roast the shoddy patch job.
- TRP could not verify whether those mocking the repairs were actual Taman Sri Sentosa residents.