CelcomDigi Honours East Malaysia’s Cultural Guardians In Kaamatan & Gawai Film “Tuai Tradisi”
Tuai Tradisi spotlights individuals from Sabah and Sarawak, whose craft brings meaning to both celebrations.
Key points (BETA)
- CelcomDigi's festive film, Tuai Tradisi, honours East Malaysia's artisans and cultural custodians ahead of Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai.
- The film spotlights crafts including the Sompoton, Sigar, Terabai, and Marik Empang, celebrating their cultural significance and heritage.
- CelcomDigi emphasises its role as a connectivity provider in bridging people to their cultures, stories, and traditions across generations.
- Exclusive prepaid and postpaid deals are available, including a 2777GB Internet Pass for RM7 and a Video Pass, valid until 15 June.
- CelcomDigi extends warm festive greetings to all Malaysians celebrating Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai across the country.