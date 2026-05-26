CelcomDigi Honours East Malaysia’s Cultural Guardians In Kaamatan & Gawai Film “Tuai Tradisi”

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As Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai draw near, CelcomDigi Berhad (“CelcomDigi”) pays tribute to the ‘unseen makers’ —the artisans and cultural custodians of East Malaysia – whose stories and craftsmanship continue to inspire and sustain the spirit of the harvest celebrations. Through its festive film, Tuai Tradisi, the company shares stories of these makers, celebrating the hands and heritage of those who are keeping these cherished traditions alive for generations to come.

Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai are more than seasonal celebrations, they are the expressions of identity, resilience, and communal spirit, deeply rooted within the everyday lives of the people of Sabah and Sarawak. Yet behind this celebration lies a quieter truth where tradition does not survive by chance, but preserved by individuals who choose to practise, protect and pass on these skills, ensuring they continue to thrive.

Tuai Tradisi spotlights individuals from Sabah and Sarawak, whose craft brings meaning to both celebrations, from the soulful melodies of the Sompoton, to the intricate artistry of the Sigar, the strength embodied in the Terabai, and the cultural storytelling woven into Marik Empang. Each piece is not merely created, but inherited, safeguarded, and reinterpreted through years of dedication and skill.

CelcomDigi’s Head of Brand and Marketing Services, Chan May Ling, “Kaamatan and Gawai are powerful reflections of identity and heritage in Sabah and Sarawak. With Tuai Tradisi, we honour the individuals whose dedication ensures these traditions continue to endure. We believe celebrations go beyond moments. They are built on legacy, shaped by community, and sustained across generations. As a connectivity provider, we see our role as helping to keep these connections alive, bridging people not just to one another, but to the cultures, stories, and traditions that define who we are.”

As Malaysians come together to honour the harvest season, Tuai Tradisi offers audiences a different perspective of these festivals – not just as occasions to celebrate, but as traditions to appreciate, respect, and carry forward.

More data to connect loved ones this harvest celebration

In celebration of Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai, all CelcomDigi prepaid and postpaid customers nationwide can enjoy CelcomDigi exclusive deals on video and high-speed Internet passes:

For only RM7, customers can experience seamless connectivity with the 2777GB 5G/4G Internet Pass, valid for three (3) days.

Customers can also opt for the Video Pass 700GB, valid for five (5) days, supporting high-speed streaming on YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Viu, sooka, and iQIYI.

Both passes are available from 20 May to 15 June, and can be subscribed via the CelcomDigi app.

CelcomDigi wishes all Malaysians who are celebrating Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai a “Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan” and “Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai”.

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