Asia School Of Business Vaults Into Financial Times World’s Top 100 For Executive Education

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The Asia School of Business (ASB) has achieved a historic milestone by debuting at 94thglobally in the prestigious Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings. In its very first year of participation, ASB is the first business school in Malaysia to enter this definitive global ranking.

This landmark achievement reflects the deep trust placed in ASB by diverse corporate partners and underscores the School’s commitment to executive learning engineered specifically for Asia’s unique leadership and organisational transformations.

Delivering Tangible Business Value

The FT methodology relies heavily on direct stakeholder sentiment, with client and participant feedback accounting for 80% of the overall ranking across dimensions like programme design, teaching methods, and value for money.

Professor Joseph Cherian, CEO, President, Dean and Distinguished Professor of Asia School of Business, expressed his enthusiasm: “Securing a position among the world’s top 100 custom executive education providers in our inaugural debut is an extraordinary honour for the Asia School of Business, and a significant milestone that elevates Malaysia’s presence in global business education. With the Financial Times methodology placing an immense 80% weight on client feedback, this ranking directly validates the genuine trust, real-world value, and transformational impact our corporate partners experience with us.”

Strategic Excellence Across Five Pillars

ASB’s executive education programmes are uniquely structured to address the most pressing challenges of the modern economy. The School’s curriculum is anchored by five strategic pillars designed to empower leaders with a 360-degree perspective on regional and global shifts:

Corporate Governance& Finance: Enhancing the skills of directors to effectively fulfil their fiduciary duties, with a focus on board-level risk management, strategy, and succession planning. Leadership & Management: Equipping busy executives and high-potential managers across industries with the practical tools and insights needed to lead effectively in today’s complex world. Technology: Immersing participants in the dynamic digital landscape, covering pivotal fields like AI and cybersecurity to understand how technology is reshaping global industries. Geopolitics: Examining the interplay between global policies and economics, enabling leaders to anticipate geopolitical shifts and adapt strategies for resilient growth. Sustainability: Moving beyond the buzzwords to help organisations strike a vital balance between profits and sustainable growth, progress, and future-minded impact.

Global Inquiry, Local Heart

This global recognition validates ASB’s defining ethos: Global Inquiry, Local Heart. Unlike traditional regional outposts, ASB operates as a homegrown executive education powerhouse built inside the region, significantly enhanced by the integration and legacy of the ICLIF Leadership and Governance Centre in 2020.

“Our capability has been built deeply and institutionally over the years to design executive education that answers to Asian market dynamics while staying globally connected,” added Professor Cherian. “This recognition builds on ASB’s broader trajectory of international benchmarking, including our AACSB accreditation and growing global engagement. Moving forward, this milestone will catalyse our next phase of growth as we strengthen client listening mechanisms and expand our international footprint.”

A Comprehensive Educational Ecosystem

Building upon this momentum, ASB continues to shape global knowledge from Asia for the world. Beyond executive education, the School offers premier postgraduate degreesincluding the Master of Central Banking (MCB), MBA, Executive MBA (EMBA), and Agile Continuous Education (Micro-Credential) programmes (ACE). Driven by its signature Action Learning methodology, ASB ensures graduates possess rigorous real-world capabilities, backed by robust career services that successfully place students in top-tier global and regional organisations.

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