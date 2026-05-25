Three Malaysian Offshore Workers Killed After Lifeboat Fall In Tragic Sea Accident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Working at sea comes with significant challenges — from rough ocean waves and unpredictable currents to long periods away from family. Yet, many continue to endure these hardships to earn a living and support their loved ones.

For families of offshore workers, every call from an employer can be deeply unsettling, especially when it involves news of an accident.

On Sunday, four families were struck by tragedy after their loved ones were involved in an offshore accident, with three of the victims confirmed dead.

Ahmad Fiqri Zakaria, 38, from Batu Berendam, Melaka, along with two of his colleagues, Muhammad Faezuan Hakim Mohammad Bustamam, 28, from Kuantan, Pahang, and Nik Muhammad Hafifi Asri Ab Majid, 37, from Bandar Indera Mahkota, Pahang, were killed in the incident.

Another victim, Mohd Taufik Mohd Ruslan, 37, from Banting, Selangor, sustained serious injuries, including fractures, and is currently being treated at the Emergency Unit of Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ), according to Sinar Harian.

Reports said all the victims fell into the sea after falling from a lifeboat.

The incident occurred after a hook connecting the vessel they were on to the Sepat Platform, located in the waters between Terengganu and Kelantan, became detached.

Swift action by rescue teams managed to bring all the victims back onto the platform before they were airlifted by helicopter at around 4pm to Sultan Mahmud Airport (LTSM) for emergency treatment.

However, Ahmad Fiqri, Muhammad Faezuan, and Nik Muhammad Hafifi were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.