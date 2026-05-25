Three Malaysian Offshore Workers Killed After Lifeboat Fall In Tragic Sea Accident
One operation on Sepat Platform turns deadly as three workers perish and one remains seriously injured.
Key points (BETA)
- Three Malaysian offshore workers were killed after falling into the sea when a lifeboat hook detached from the Sepat Platform.
- A fourth worker, Mohd Taufik Mohd Ruslan, survived with serious injuries and is receiving treatment at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah.
- Rescue teams retrieved all victims and airlifted them by helicopter, but three were pronounced dead upon arrival at the airport.