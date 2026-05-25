Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia Marks Historic Milestone With SSDI Trinity Convocation 2026

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia marked a historic milestone with the successful staging of the SSDI Trinity Convocation Ceremony 2026, which was held on 16 May 2026 in Selangor. The evening brought together education, cultural excellence, community unity, record recognition, and the continuing legacy of welfare service.

The event was graced by YB Gobind Singh, Minister of Digital, as the Official Guest, alongside other distinguished VVIPs and representatives, including Mr. Aiman Nazri, Chief Executive Officer of Selangor Youth Community, SAY; YB Prabakaran Parameswaran, Member of Parliament for Batu; YB Waytha Moorthy Ponnusamy; Mr. Shafrul bin Haji Kadir, Officer of the Gombak Youth and Sports Department; and Dato’ SK Devamany.

The ceremony was led by Dr. Kumaran Adaikalam, President of Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia, whose leadership has been instrumental in guiding the organisation’s continued mission in child welfare, education, cultural development and community service. His presence throughout the ceremony reflected SSDI’s commitment to building a nurturing environment where children are given the opportunity to grow with dignity, discipline and purpose.

Image: Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia

Image: Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia

Held as a celebration of the children’s growth and achievements, the ceremony gathered children, alumni, invited welfare homes, government representatives, community leaders, donors, sponsors, volunteers, media representatives and well-wishers for a meaningful night dedicated to recognising the journey of Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia.

The evening began with guest arrivals, cultural performances, a traditional opening tribute, the national anthem, and a special AV presentation that reflected the journey and spirit of Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia. One of the most touching opening moments was the ceremonial welcome and thanksgiving by the SSDI children, symbolising gratitude, discipline and unity.

A major highlight of the night was the official cake-cutting ceremony, which saw more than 170 children gathered on stage. The children were from Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia as well as other invited orphanages and welfare homes, making the moment a powerful symbol of togetherness, shared joy and collective blessings.

The ceremony also honoured the educational achievements of SSDI children through the Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia Convocation Ceremony. Students were recognised for their academic and skills-based milestones, including Diploma Level and Level 3 certifications, marking an important step forward in their personal development and future opportunities.

Beyond academic achievement, the event showcased the artistic, cultural and disciplinary growth of the children through Veenai, Bharatham and Silambam performances. These performances reflected SSDI’s holistic approach to nurturing children through education, culture, confidence, discipline and self-expression.

Another meaningful milestone was the launch of the book Di Sini Bermulanya Sebuah Mimpi, written by Dr. Suresh Kumar N Vellymalay. The book documents the journey, memories and impact of Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia, serving as a written legacy of the institution’s story and the many lives touched through its work.

Image: Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia

Image: Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia

The event also featured a symbolic mock key presentation for SSDI’s new elderly care home initiative. Built in loving remembrance of the late parents of Mr. Thirunavukkarasu, the home was entrusted to SSDI to be operated as the SSDI Elderly Care Home. This meaningful gesture marked the beginning of a new chapter of service, allowing SSDI to extend its mission of compassion beyond child welfare to the care of the elderly, while further strengthening its role as a community-based welfare institution.

A proud moment of the night was the presentation of Amazing Malaysian Book of Records awards, recognising SSDI students, alumni, and the institution’s achievements across Bharatham, Silambam, Diploma Kemahiran Malaysia, and record recognition categories. The recognition served as a testament to the discipline, dedication, and perseverance of the children and the people who continue to guide them.

The ceremony concluded with student representative speeches, a moving Succession of Legacy segment, and a final thanksgiving moment, where the values of gratitude, service, discipline, and continuity were passed from one generation of SSDI children to the next.

Sri Saradha Devi Illam Malaysia, led by its President, Dr. Kumaran Adaikalam, together with the Management Committee, expressed its heartfelt appreciation to all VVIPs, government agencies, community partners, donors, sponsors, teachers, volunteers, media friends, invited homes, well-wishers, and supporters who contributed to making the ceremony a memorable and meaningful success.

The SSDI Trinity Convocation Ceremony 2026 stood not only as a celebration of achievement but also as a reminder of what can be built when education, culture, compassion, and community support come together for the future of children.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.