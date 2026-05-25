PH Shuts Door On Bersatu: Loke Says ‘No Second Bite’ After Betrayal

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Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not form any political cooperation with former ally Bersatu, with its deputy chairman Anthony Loke said that the coalition is still hurt by the party’s betrayal.

The DAP secretary-general also categorically denied any possibility of rebuilding ties with Bersatu, stressing that the coalition has no intention of revisiting previous alliances that ended on bitter terms.

Loke, who is also the Seremban MP, said that PH had a bad experience with Bersatu, likening the party with another PH component party, PAS.

“We must not be bitten twice by the same snake,” he told reporters in Seremban, yesterday.

He recalled that PH had once formed a government alongside Bersatu and even supported a Bersatu leader as prime minister, only for the coalition to later collapse, referring to the infamous 2020 Sheraton Move.

“We were betrayed and brought down in that manner. Personally, I do not believe in such forms of cooperation anymore,” Loke added.

While there has been no formal announcement of any cooperation with Bersatu, speculation and claims have surfaced alleging links between the party and PKR, the main component of PH.

However, such claims have largely originated from the camp of sacked Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and his supporters.

Meanwhile, Loke said PH — particularly DAP — would not welcome PAS with open arms, pointing out that the Islamist party has consistently blamed DAP for virtually every issue.

“I have not heard anything from any party regarding cooperation,” he said, adding that continuous attacks from PAS against PH — often blaming DAP for various issues — further diminish any basis for collaboration.

Loke pointed out that PAS’ persistent criticism of DAP reflects a lack of sincerity, making any discussion of political partnership untenable.

“If everything is blamed on DAP, then there is no question of cooperation. There is no intention to work with PAS, and after constantly faulting us, it makes no sense for us to consider working together.”

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