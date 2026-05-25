PH Shuts Door On Bersatu: Loke Says ‘No Second Bite’ After Betrayal
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke rules out any PH-Bersatu reunion, citing past betrayal and zero trust moving forward.
Key points (BETA)
- PH deputy chairman Anthony Loke firmly ruled out any political cooperation with former ally Bersatu, citing deep hurt from past betrayal.
- Loke referenced the 2020 Sheraton Move, where Bersatu collapsed the PH government after PH had supported a Bersatu leader as prime minister.
- Loke warned against repeating past mistakes, saying "We must not be bitten twice by the same snake" regarding Bersatu ties.
- Speculation of links between Bersatu and PKR has surfaced, though claims largely originate from sacked Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin's camp.
- PH also ruled out cooperating with PAS, as the Islamist party's persistent blame of DAP makes any genuine partnership completely untenable.