Pandan PKR Youth Chief Risks Getting Sued By His Former Deputy

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Pandan PKR Youth Chief Mohd Ifwat Amir Hamirudin, has been urged to issue a public apology and retract statements linking his former deputy, Muhammad Haqimi Mohd Zamri, and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli to allegations of deviant behaviour.

In a statement today, Muhammad Haqimi said he has given Mohd Ifwat a 24-hour ultimatum to comply before legal proceedings are initiated.

“I am also currently in discussions with my lawyers to issue a Letter of Demand (LOD) to the Chief of AMK Pandan, Mohd Ifwat Amir Bin Hamirudin, in the near future, over several defamatory statements made against me and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli during a TikTok live session on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

“I will give him 24 hours from the date of receipt of the letter to retract the statements, issue a public apology, and cease any further defamation before proceeding with a defamation suit,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the same post, he also listed several allegations made by Mohd Ifwat against him, including claims that he acted as a “gatekeeper” between Mohd Ifwat and Rafizi, as well as accusations that both he and the former Pandan MP engaged in deviant relationships.

Haqimi, who previously served as Rafizi’s special officer at the Ministry of Economy, also resigned from all his PKR positions on the same day.

He was joined by 18 other members of the PKR Youth leadership in Pandan, with the group claiming that the PKR Pandan Youth wing had effectively been dissolved following their mass resignation due to the lack of quorum.

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