Pandan PKR Youth Chief Risks Getting Sued By His Former Deputy
A former deputy youth leader demands retraction and apology over allegations linking him and Rafizi Ramli to misconduct.
Key points (BETA)
- Mohd Ifwat Amir Hamirudin has been given a 24-hour ultimatum to retract defamatory statements or face legal proceedings.
- Muhammad Haqimi is consulting lawyers to issue a Letter of Demand over statements made during a TikTok live session.
- Mohd Ifwat allegedly accused Haqimi of being a "gatekeeper" and claimed both Haqimi and Rafizi engaged in deviant relationships.
- Haqimi resigned from all PKR positions, with 18 other members following suit, effectively dissolving the Pandan PKR Youth wing.