Over 18,000 Registered As Bersama Members, 46 Percent Are First Timers

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Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), a political party now helmed by former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli opened registrations for new members last week via its official portal (bersama.org).

The party registered over 18,000 new members over five days, 46 percent of which are made up of Malaysian citizens who have never been a member of a political party before.

According to a pie chart posted on Facebook, Bersama also saw new members coming over from rival parties, with the highest being from PKR, UMNO, and PAS respectively.

Trailing behind are Amanah, Bersatu, and MUDA, followed by DAP, MIC, MCA, and others.

Image: Parti Bersama Malaysia

Many shared why they decided to join a political party for the first time, while some expressed concerns

In the comments section, many Malaysians admitted they’ve never joined a political party until now.

Some expressed their vote of confidence in the Rafizi-led party, alongside former Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

“I have never joined any political party before, but this year, I am supporting Bersama after seeing what has happened with PKR in the past year,” said one individual on Facebook.

“After more than 35 years, this is the first time I joined a political party. I had hoped for change when PH came into power but was disappointed seeing as they were only looking out for themselves. Take care of DAP, take care of BN, all because they want to remain in power. Yes the economy improved but harmony collapsed,” another Facebook user commented.

A few individuals, however, raised concerns about Bersama turning out to be a Malay-majority party.

“Yet another Malay party to divide the Malays. And as usual, it’s the non-Malays who will get blamed for everything,” a Facebook user commented.

“It’s a little concerning if there are many former PAS and UMNO members who join Bersama, when the party is supposed to be progressive and multiracial. Afraid they might bring in conservative thoughts and ideologies. This is one main reason why I’m second-guessing whether or not to join Bersama because who knows what the true core values and ideology of Bersama is?” another user said.

Small beginnings, big impact?

On 17 May, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi announced that they were taking over Parti Bersama Malaysia to join the political race under their own banner.

Bersama was originally a small Penang-based political party called the Malaysian United Party (MUP), officially registered in December 2016 under businessman Tan Gin Theam.

Since Rafizi and Nik Nazmi’s takeover, the party has gone through a rebranding, which also included a logo change.

Bersama’s banner is now represented by a kancil (mouse deer) that signifies being small but clever, strategic and resourceful, and being able to outsmart larger foes.

Based on Rafizi’s history as a politician, the party leans towards reformist politics, technocratic governance, institutional reform, anti-corruption policies, and economic restructuring.

The lifetime membership fee to join Bersama is RM20, and members will receive a membership card with the kancil logo in the party’s colours, blue and yellow.

READ MORE: Rafizi And Nik Nazmi Establish Bersama, Here’s What The New Party Is All About

READ MORE: Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Quit Parliament But Eye Bersama Comeback

READ MORE: Outside PKR, Survival Isn’t Guaranteed – Analyst Warns Rafizi’s Bersama

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