Anwar Steps In As Pandan “Adopted MP” Following Rafizi’s Exit

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Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has taken on the role of “adopted MP” for the Pandan parliamentary constituency following the resignation of its representative, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

In addition to Anwar, his senior political adviser Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has been appointed as the party’s monitoring officer for the constituency.

The matter was announced by PKR during the Himpunan Setia Keadilan Pandan yesterday.

According to PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Tengku Zafrul’s appointment was made at Anwar’s request, following Zafrul’s desire to play a more significant role in Selangor.

“Tengku Zafrul has also been entrusted to monitor the Ampang parliamentary constituency. However, the leadership in Ampang consists of PKR members, so I do not want to interfere further. But if any issues arise in Ampang, Tengku Zafrul can also look into them,” Amirudin was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Tengku Zafrul has been speculated to be nominated by PKR to contest the Pandan parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election.

READ MORE: As Rafizi Exit Reshapes Ground Sentiment, Is Tengku Zafrul PKR’s Top Pick For Pandan?

Amirudin, who is also the Menteri Besar of Selangor, said this is not the first time PKR has had to manage the loss of an MP in a constituency.

“This is not something new. We experienced this before involving former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in Gombak and former vice-president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin in Ampang.

“That was how we managed the administration and, in the end, our victory margin in Ampang increased compared with the previous election,” he added.

READ MORE: Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Quit Parliament But Eye Bersama Comeback

The Pandan parliamentary seat fell vacant after Rafizi announced his resignation in a move to return the mandate to voters, following his departure from PKR to take over Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama).

Aside from Rafizi, another former minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is also a former PKR vice-president, has also resigned from his position as the MP for Setiawangsa.

Both former PKR stalwarts became increasingly disillusioned with the party’s direction and grew more critical following last year’s internal party elections, in which both failed to retain their positions.

READ MORE: Rafizi And Nik Nazmi Establish Bersama, Here’s What The New Party Is All About

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