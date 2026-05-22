Twilight Zone Moment As German Man Praises Malaysia’s Efficiency

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The Relevant Points (BETA) ▼

When we talk about efficency, Malaysia is not always the first country that comes to mind.

We would usually first think of nations like Japan, China, and Germany. These countries have set a high bar when it comes to efficiency and convenience when it comes to consumers.

This is why it’s a surprise when a German national living in Malaysia praised a local business and logistics services for being efficient, enough for him to post about it on social media.

It started with a pair of broken glasses

Under the Threads username @agermaninmalaysia, the man shared his experience in getting his broken pair of glasses fixed.

According to his caption, the thread of his rimless glasses that holds the lens had snapped and without his glasses, he could barely see. Because his vision is poor, he could not drive himself to the optical shop.

He then contacted the shop and sent a photo of the damaged glasses through WhatsApp.

“They said they could probably repair it. Then I used Grab to send the glasses there. Cost: RM8.

“They repaired them free of charge. I still gave a small tip. Then I ordered another Grab to bring them back home. Another RM8.

“Within around two hours, the glasses were repaired, cleaned with cleaning cloth included, and everything works again. Honestly, I really have to respect this level of convenience and logistics. Terbaik!” he said.

The German man also mentioned how impressed he was by the eye test technology when he bought his spectacles here in 2024.

“I just looked through a digital machine and it automatically measured my eyesight strength. Very modern and convenient,” he said.

Many Malaysians were surprised that a German complimented the country on efficiency

In the comments section, many were flabbergasted yet proud that a German had praised Malaysia on efficiency.

Many admitted knowing that Germans are famous for their efficiency, but also noted that Malaysia has services that are just as impressive.

Some also highlighted the optical shop where the man had his glasses fixed — Focus Point.

Image: Threads

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