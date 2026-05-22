Tony Pua Says No Hidden Motive Behind His Controversial Facebook Post

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Former DAP lawmaker Tony Pua said there was no hidden meaning behind his Facebook post that is being investigated following multiple police report lodged against him.

The former Damansara MP said he was contacted by officers from the Shah Alam district police headquarters to get his statement recorded over the issue, following over 80 police reports lodged against him nationwide.

Pua said that the probe is being conducted under Section 505 of the Penal Code, which covers statements conducive to public mischief, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, relating to the improper use of network facilities or services.

He described the session as “very professional”, adding that the recording process took approximately 40 minutes.

During the recording of his statement, Pua told police that the Facebook post was intended to convey his views on the Rukun Negara, adding that the content reflected exactly what he meant to say.

“As part of the statement, I affirmed that I had written the Facebook post myself, without duress from any other parties. When asked of the intent of the post, I responded that it was to share my views of Rukun Negara. When asked of the meaning of the post, I replied that it was per what was written.

“As to whether the authorities will take any further action, I will have to wait and see. As to which other witnesses they might be taking statements from, I didn’t ask and I have no clue,” Pua wrote on his Facebook.

Former law minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz has also criticised Pua over the Facebook post.

TRP had reached out to Pua for comment, however he had not responded at the time of writing.

READ MORE: Nazri Aziz: Tony Pua Has No Rights To Stop Malay Rulers From Voicing Views On Islamic Matters

Previously, the Royal Malaysia Police confirmed that Pua is under investigation over a Facebook post that referenced the powers of the Malay Rulers within the framework of the Federal Constitution.

Tensions emerged between the Selangor state administration under the Madani government and the state’s head of state, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, following a dispute over pig farming policy in Malaysia’s wealthiest state.

The controversy arose after Sultan Sharafuddin previously issued a decree calling for an end to pig farming activities in Selangor. The matter later drew renewed attention when DAP assemblywoman Wong Siew Ki proposed the introduction of modern, closed-system pig farming as an alternative approach within the state.

Her position was subsequently supported by former Selangor state executive councillor Ronnie Liu.

The differing views prompted a response from the Sultan, who advised Wong and Liu to visit Dataran Selangor in Shah Alam and reflect on the Rukun Negara as a means of better understanding the principles of governance and national harmony.

READ MORE: Police Investigate Tony Pua Over Constitutional Monarchy Post; Malay Lawyer Says He Is Correct

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