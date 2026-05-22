Makcik Robbed In Broad Daylight, Good Thing She Was On TikTok Live When It Happened

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A food stall owner in Ipoh was recently robbed in the middle of the day by two men, who snatched a cash box and made off with it on a motorcycle.

Footage of the incident was caught on camera, said to be during a TikTok Live session, and the recording has gone viral on social media.

A woman claiming to be the stall owner’s daughter posted a plea on social media, asking the public to help find the culprits.

“Snatch theft case at my mother’s stall, Nasi Bajet Yanti in Meru, Ipoh. Whoever finds them, let me know.

“Ipoh residents, specifically in Meru, please help me find them. They so easily stole the reward of someone else’s hard work. Please, everyone, it’s not easy for a small business to find income. Repost until we find these robbers,” she wrote in a Threads post.

According to the New Straits Times, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Najib Hamdan said the woman was attending to customers and packing food orders when the men, believed to be riding a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle, stopped at the stall.

“While the woman was packing the rice, they allegedly stole a cash box containing cash as well as an iPhone 13 belonging to the complainant before fleeing on the motorcycle towards the Meru Raya roundabout.

“The estimated losses are around RM2,000 involving cash and a mobile phone. The theft, which was captured on video widely shared on Facebook, has drawn public attention,” he said, adding that police are now tracking down the men.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

What Malaysians are saying about the video

Many expressed their anger towards the robbers, while others shared their sympathy towards the lady who owns the food stall.

One Threads user commented: “I’m so frustrated and sad from watching the video.”

Another user chalked it up to the stall owner’s carelessness in leaving the cash box on the table, saying: “It was careless of her. Why was she not more careful. Don’t leave a cash box like that. Hide it a little, or use your apron’s pocket to keep the cash.”

Most of the other comments were of netizens hoping the suspects will be caught by police and brought to justice soon.

Some also expressed intentions to help the food stall owner recover her losses through donations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.