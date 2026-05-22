Bersatu To Deliberate Abdul Hadi’s Cutting Ties Remarks

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The Bersatu Political Bureau and Supreme Leadership Council are set to deliberate on the possibility of a breakdown in ties with PAS following recent remarks by the Islamist party’s president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

According to Bersatu information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, the party views Hadi’s statement with seriousness, stressing that all arising issues should be examined comprehensively in the spirit of solidarity, mutual understanding and shared responsibility to strengthen Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“In this regard, Bersatu will examine all the issues raised and discuss them in depth at upcoming meetings of its Political Bureau and Supreme Leadership Council,” Tun Faisal said in a media statement.

This followed Hadi’s remarks in Terengganu that PAS is reviewing its ties with Bersatu ahead of the 16th General Election, and even considering cutting ties with its ally in the future.

Hadi outlined several reasons why PAS felt dissatisfied with Bersatu, including the termination of membership of its Kedah assemblymen—who also held positions as state executive councillor and deputy Speaker of the State Assembly—namely Suka Menanti assemblyman Dzowahir Ab Ghani and Sungai Tiang representative Abdul Razak Khamis.

He also cited Bersatu’s reluctance to accept the entry of a party that is expected to be led by sacked Bersatu deputy president and former Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin as another factor contributing to the strained relationship between PAS and Bersatu.

“Bersatu has also acted to block the membership of Malay-Islam-based parties into PN. They do not agree with new memberships in PN. We want to increase the number of members in PN, but suddenly they reject it. So (this) is not pleasant or satisfactory for us,” Hadi, who is also the Marang MP, was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Bersatu Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali meanwhile responded with a praying hands emoji when asked to comment on the matter.



He did not respond when asked by TRP to clarify the meaning behind the emoji.

READ MORE: “Move On”: Tun Faisal Warns Sacked Hamzah Camp Against Returning to PN

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