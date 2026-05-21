Tonda Pizza Exposes Scammer Who Used AI To Make Pizza Look “Raw” For Refunds

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There’s a current trend of using AI to edit food pictures to get full refunds from delivery apps. These irresponsible individuals will doctor the food picture to make it look like they received undercooked, moldy, or contaminated food, and demand for full refunds.

This practice hurts businesses because before they could investigate, delivery apps issue full, instant refunds to the dishonest customer.

Recently, local pizza restaurant Tonda Pizza Romana experienced this first hand. A customer ordered a 12-inch Pork Pepperoni pizza and claimed the meat toppings were “raw.”

Upon receiving the report, Tonda did an investigation on their kitchen processes. They reviewed the CCTV footage and were confused because everything was done correctly when preparing that particular order.

Tonda said they couldn’t believe they needed a CCTV footage to defend how they make pizzas. They shared the video to warn other F&B operators to be aware of such scams, adding that small businesses were losing before they can defend themselves.

Unsurprisingly, some thought Tonda was doing this as a publicity stunt. Another Instagram user pointed out that there are people bragging how they used AI to cheat businesses and get full refunds.

Screenshot from Instagram

While this incident was upsetting for Tonda, the pizza restaurant is taking the setback in its stride. Anyone who can edit the most unhinged AI-generated Tonda pizza stands a chance to win a COOKED Pepperoni pizza with extra Burrata.

Screenshot from Instagram

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