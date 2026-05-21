Pandan PKR Youth Leadership Collapses As Deputy Chief, 19 Others Quit

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Pandan PKR Youth has collapsed following the immediate resignations of its deputy chief Muhammad Haqimi Mohd Zamri and 19 committee members, effective today.

Speaking at a press conference, Muhammad Haqimi said the move was in line with Clause 15.11 of PKR Youth’s Standing Orders and Clause 37.12 of the party constitution, read together with Clause 32.4.

“Out of those who resigned, 14 have also announced their exit from PKR,” he told members of the media.

Muhammad Haqimi, who led the group, said they have chosen to align themselves with ousted former PKR deputy president and former Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who recently left the party to take over Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama).

READ MORE: Rafizi And Nik Nazmi Establish Bersama, Here’s What The New Party Is All About

He cited Rafizi’s track record in Pandan, including efforts to upgrade the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters, repaint low-cost flats, and improve facilities at the Ampang Hospital. These initiatives, he said, addressed key public concerns such as safety, welfare and healthcare.

Muhammad Haqimi (seated centre) will also relinquish his position as a Selangor PKR Youth Exco.

Muhammad Haqimi further claimed that more than 200 PKR Youth members in Pandan are expected to leave the party, citing a loss of confidence in its reform agenda.

“Based on previous internal elections, about 500 PKR Youth members voted in Pandan. So more than half are expected to leave,” he said.

He also anticipated further exits, particularly among younger members, who have been described as a key target group for Bersama.

READ MORE: Outside PKR, Survival Isn’t Guaranteed – Analyst Warns Rafizi’s Bersama

Why they back Rafizi?

Explaining the decision to side with Rafizi, Muhammad Haqimi — a former special officer to the economy minister — described him as a principled leader who consistently pushed for reforms while in government, despite resistance.

“Most of the time, when you try to push for real reforms, there will be opposition — even from within,” he said, adding that the current leadership lacks the political will to carry out meaningful reforms, often citing the constraints of the unity government.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Haqimi said Rafizi and his team would continue serving Pandan residents through mobile service counters, even as the MP’s service centre is expected to cease operations following his resignation earlier this week.

READ MORE: Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Quit Parliament But Eye Bersama Comeback

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