Nazri Aziz: Tony Pua Has No Rights To Stop Malay Rulers From Voicing Views On Islamic Matters

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DAP Disciplinary Committee Chairman Tony Pua has no authority to prevent the Malay Rulers from expressing their views on matters involving Islam, says former law minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Nazri said that as the constitutional monarchy system in Malaysia is built on a shared governance structure between elected representatives and the monarchy,

He added that Malaysia’s governance framework must be understood within both constitutional provisions and long-standing conventions, particularly in states with hereditary rulers who also serve as heads of Islam.

“We have nine states with Sultans or Rulers. People need to understand not only the Constitution but also the conventions that have long been practised in this country,” he told TRP when contacted.

READ MORE: Royal Respect Row Erupts As Tony Pua’s Rukun Negara Remarks Draw Backlash

He explained that executive power in Malaysia is shared between the state government and the Sultan, particularly in matters relating to Islamic affairs, where the Ruler holds a constitutionally recognised role.

The former Padang Rengas MP added that while laws are enacted through state legislative assemblies, matters concerning Islam fall under the jurisdiction and custodianship of the Sultan as the head of the religion in the respective state.

“Any statements made by the Sultan on Islamic matters must be taken seriously. It is not something that can simply be dismissed on the grounds that there is no enforcement power in that statement,” he said.

He warned that dismissive remarks against royal decrees or views could potentially be construed as inflammatory, as they may incite dissatisfaction among segments of society who hold the institution in high regard.

“When you make such statements, it can invite action because it can be seen as provoking or stirring sentiment among the people in a state ruled by a Sultan,” he said.

Nazri also addressed sensitivities surrounding issues linked to Islam, using the example of discussions involving pigs, which he said are inherently tied to religious considerations in Malaysia.

“If it involves other animals, it may not be an issue. But when it involves pigs, it is directly related to Islam, and Islam falls under the Sultan’s jurisdiction as the head of religion in the state.”

He stressed that the role of the Sultan as head of Islam grants the Ruler the right to express views on religious matters, and such positions should not be challenged publicly.

“The Sultan has the right to express views because he is the protector of Islam in the state. So you cannot dispute that,” he added.

Nazri further said that Malays, regardless of political affiliation, generally understand and respect the position of the Sultans as custodians of Islam, and that public challenges to royal views risk being perceived as disrespectful.

“This is sensitive. Even among Malays, there is an understanding that the Sultan is the head of Islam. So when someone challenges that, it can be seen as hurtful to Muslim sensitivities.

“This is our system. It is not something we invented. There are established principles, and they must be respected.”

A total of 59 police reports have been lodged against Pua, who is also the former Damansara MP, following a Facebook post he made touching on the limits of the Malay Rulers’ constitutional powers.

READ MORE: Police Investigate Tony Pua Over Constitutional Monarchy Post; Malay Lawyer Says He Is Correct

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