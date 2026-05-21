“I Tried Calling Out To Him” – Malaysians Grieve With Father After Son’s Tragic Death In Terengganu

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For electrician Wah Tee Tun, 19 May is a day that will forever haunt him.

In the blink of an eye, he lost his 18-year-old son, Wah Han Keong, in a horrifying road accident, one so gruesome that he was forced to witness the unimaginable.

Speaking to Sinar Harian in an emotional interview, Wah recounted the heartbreaking moments after the crash along Jalan Losong Feri near Kampung Losong Panglima Perang in Terengganu.

“I tried calling out to him, but his head was already decapitated and was on the floor at my feet,” he said.

“I wanted to pick his head up even though I knew he was already dead.”

The father and son were travelling in a Nissan Vannette van when it collided with a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The impact caused a nearby streetlight pole to collapse and pierce through the van, decapitating Han Keong instantly.

The tragedy sparked an outpouring of grief online, with many Malaysians expressing sympathy and condolences to the devastated family.

“Our condolences to your whole family. May your family and the deceased find justice,” one Threads user commented.

“So sad to hear about this. My condolences to the deceased’s family,” another wrote.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Kuala Terengganu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor said the Volkswagen Golf GTI had allegedly lost control before colliding with Tee Tun’s van.

Han Keong’s remains were later sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In a separate report, it was revealed that the teen who was an electrical wiring worker, had dreams of pursuing automotive studies at a polytechnic college.

Tee Tun said his son had always been deeply interested in automotive studies and was in the midst of waiting for the result of his application which had been made through the Central University Admissions Unit (UPU).

Han Keong had applied for a polytechnic in either Dungun or Kota Bharu.

“But it was not meant to be,” Tee Tun said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

An eyewitness came forward with her side of the story which has since earned her praises online.

Norharizan Hassan said the only thing that crossed her mind at the time was that she looked at the victim like it could have been her own son.

This led to her strengthening her resolve, despite the gruesomeness of what had happened, to cover Han Keong’s severed head.

As reported by Sinar Harian, Norharizan who is a trader in the area, said she also attempted to calm Tee Tun down in the aftermath of the crash as he was in a state of shock.

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