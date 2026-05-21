From Knocks To Stinky Smells: Puncak Alam’s Stranger Things Continues

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Residents of Puncak Alam, Selangor, are reportedly facing yet another unsettling disturbance, this time involving a foul and unexplained stench, following earlier reports of mysterious early-morning door-knocking incidents in the area.

The latest occurrence has sparked speculation online, with some attributing it to the practice of “ilmu hitam” (black magic) within the community.

A Threads user, @Geyy.buu, suggested that the incident could be linked to an individual allegedly experimenting with such practices.

The user claimed to have encountered the foul smell while driving from Puncak Alam to Setia Alam, describing it as engulfing the vehicle despite no visible source such as animal waste.

The post quickly gained traction, with several commenters on the platform claiming to have experienced similar incidents in different locations.

Others expressed concern over the nature of the reports, saying such unexplained occurrences were increasingly worrying.

Meanwhile, some online users called for calm, noting that there is no verified evidence linking the incidents to supernatural or occult activity.

Other mysteries haunting Malaysians

From unexplained stench in Puncak Alam to viral “karipap aunty” folklore, Malaysia’s modern mystery stories continue to blur the line between fear, folklore, and speculation.

Malaysian Poltergeist

A family in Kelantan lived in fear after their clothes were torn and items in their home were suddenly set on fire without any apparent cause. This was reported by mStar in 2011.

Wee-hour door knocking incidents

Several separate cases have been reported in which residents in various areas were disturbed by unexplained knocking at their doors, particularly in the early hours of the morning. The latest incident was reported in Puncak Alam.

“The karipap-selling aunty ghost”

Who could forget this legendary urban tale, passed down through generations of hostel dwellers? Interestingly, this mysterious entity is often said to disturb students who stay up late burning the midnight oil to study.

TRP notes that while such claims have circulated widely on social media, there is currently no confirmed explanation for the incidents.

What we can advise is to remember that God is just and only to Him we surrender.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.