As Rafizi Exit Reshapes Ground Sentiment, Is Tengku Zafrul PKR’s Top Pick For Pandan?

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PKR is increasingly expected to field former finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as its candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat, according to former Pandan PKR Youth deputy chief Muhammad Haqimi Mohd Zamri.

Muhammad Haqimi said the situation became particularly apparent following the Pakatan Harapan national convention in Johor last Sunday, where former Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli held a separate event announcing his resignation as the Member of Parliament for Pandan, in Petaling Jaya.

“There are individuals coming in to introduce themselves in Pandan, and some have already begun aligning with him. We cannot deny this, and it is becoming clearer by the day,” he told a press conference in Pandan, today.

READ MORE: Pandan PKR Youth Leadership Collapses As Deputy Chief, 19 Others Quit

Muhammad Haqimi also pointed to developments following the resignation announcement by Rafizi, noting that Zafrul, along with several others, were seen meeting the Prime Minister and PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Pakatan Harapan convention in Johor.

“We see this as a matter of timing. Perhaps before any formal appointment as coordinator or otherwise, he is already playing a role — possibly in the capacity of the political adviser to the Prime Minister,” he added.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chairman Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz currently holds the position following the conclusion of his Cabinet role, which ended after his term as a senator expired.

However, Muhammad Haqimi stressed that Pandan is not an easy seat for PKR’s parachute candidate to win, given its near-even demographic composition between Malay and non-Malay voters.

“Pandan is unique. The composition is roughly 50-50 between Malays and non-Malays. So it is not easy for anyone to come in, rely solely on the party logo, and expect victory,” he explained.

He added that voters in Pandan are generally loyal and tend to assess a candidate’s service record before making electoral decisions.

In this regard, Muhammad Haqimi believes the legacy and groundwork laid by Rafizi during his tenure as the constituency’s MP continue to shape voter sentiment.

He said Rafizi’s approach — particularly through mobile service counters that systematically covered all 34 polling districts in Pandan — helped build strong grassroots engagement.

“Within three years, he had gone through all areas at least twice. So voters be it Malays, Chinese, and Indians are well aware of his progressive and open political approach,” he said.

Addressing perceptions that the new party associated with Rafizi may be seen as Malay-centric, Haqimi dismissed the notion.

Instead, he emphasised that the political approach being advanced is inclusive and transcends ethnic and religious lines.

“What is being emphasised is a multiracial and multi-religious political framework. That has always been Rafizi’s principle.”

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