[Watch] Najib Out Soon?

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If claims made by former PKR Youth Federal Territories leader Asheeq Ali Sethi Alivi are to be believed, incarcerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak could be released from prison in the near future.

In a video currently trending on social media, Asheeq, who appeared together with Cilisos editor-in-chief Iqbal Fatkhi, explained that his decision to leave PKR was based on information he allegedly received regarding Najib’s possible release.

When asked why he resigned from all his positions in PKR last week, Asheeq said: “Because I know Najib Razak will be released from prison this month.”

Although he did not disclose the source of his information, the former student leader claimed that the lack of official clarification from both the government and PKR had strengthened the rumours.

“As they say in English, the silence is too loud, and the confirmation I received from party insiders suggests that Najib will be released,” he said.

However, Asheeq clarified that he does not believe PKR or Pakatan Harapan are pushing for Najib’s release. Instead, he alleged that any move to free the former Pekan MP is driven by pressure from Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“They want him to campaign for them in elections, especially the Johor state election,” he claimed.

“I don’t think the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) or PH wants him out because it would be politically damaging. I strongly believe this is being pushed by Umno and BN, who want Najib released as soon as possible.”

Speculation surrounding Najib’s possible release has intensified, particularly after reports that the Pekan MP withdrew his application to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest in relation to the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

Najib, who is currently serving his sentence at Kajang Prison, had previously filed for house arrest when Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was serving as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The move has fuelled speculation that Najib may file a fresh application for house arrest, although his lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, has denied such claims.

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