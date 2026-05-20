[Watch] Dengue Monitoring Card Mix-Up Sparks Debate, KL Health Department Issues Clarification

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The use of Chinese-language dengue patient monitoring record cards is not a widespread practice, but rather an initiative used to support communication in high-density areas.

According to the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department (JKWPKL&P), the official use of patient monitoring records is in Bahasa Melayu, in line with its status as the national language.

“However, clinics also provide monitoring cards in several languages as a communication support initiative for patients and caregivers, depending on language suitability,” JKWPKL&P said in a statement yesterday.

This follows a viral video of a parent who expressed frustration after being given a dengue patient monitoring card in Chinese at the Setapak Health Clinic.

According to JKWPKL&P, internal investigations found that the incident occurred on May 18 and involved a paediatric patient who had sought treatment for suspected dengue fever.

“In this case, there was an unintentional error in issuing a monitoring card in a different language to the patient’s guardian.

“However, explanations regarding treatment and monitoring were provided by the medical officer in Bahasa Melayu, including written notes on the card,” JKWPKL&P explained.

While apologising for the incident, JKWPKL&P also said that immediate improvements have been implemented to ensure that monitoring cards are issued more carefully and appropriately, while maintaining Bahasa Melayu as the official language in the delivery of government healthcare services.

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