Royal Respect Row Erupts As Tony Pua’s Rukun Negara Remarks Draw Backlash

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Former Damansara MP Tony Pua said that a proper understanding of the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution is essential in ensuring that national governance remains aligned with its intended structure.

“I believe all Malaysians should carefully read, recite and understand the Rukun Negara, as well as the Malaysian Constitution,” he wrote on his Facebook.

Pua’s post yesterday has since drawn more than 9,000 reactions on Facebook, with around 4,900 users responding with the “angry” emoji.

The DAP’s disciplinary committee chairman explained that Malaysia operates under a constitutional monarchy, where the powers of the monarch are clearly defined and limited.

According to Pua, while there may be slight variations in royal powers across different states, the role of the monarchy is generally confined to specific areas such as Malay customs, Islam, and constitutional functions including the appointment of menteri besar and consent for the dissolution of state legislative assemblies.

“We do not live in a system where the monarch can issue binding decrees that legislate all aspects of our lives,” he added.

Instead, Pua noted that legislative authority rests with Parliament and the respective State Assemblies, which are made up of representatives elected by the people to enact laws and policies.

He added that this structure is consistent with the principles enshrined in the Rukun Negara, particularly the tenets of loyalty to the King and country, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the rule of law.

“These principles clearly outline that while we uphold loyalty to the monarchy, governance must still be guided by the Constitution and established legal frameworks.”

Pua stressed that adherence to the rule of law must be grounded in the Constitution, rather than interpretations that extend beyond its provisions.

It is understood that Pua’s remarks were made in response to Selangor Ruler, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who had earlier urged DAP Seri Kembangan assemblyman Wong Siew Ki and former Selangor Exco Ronnie Liu to visit the Rukun Negara Monument Plaque at Dataran Selangor to better understand the true meaning and spirit of the national principles.

Not only netizens, but Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also criticised Pua, accusing him of attempting to appear clever while demonstrating a lack of respect for the royal institution.

“When a royal decree is treated with ridicule, that is not freedom of speech, it is disrespect.

“Tony Pua have become arrogant and overstepped his boundaries, forgetting the importance of etiquette and limits. Umno stands with the Royal Institution,” Asyraf retaliated on Facebook.

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