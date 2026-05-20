Police Arrest 15 Individuals Behind Bukit Bintang Flare & 6.6 Flag Stunt

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The flare and ‘6.6’ flag incident at Bukit Bintang has been confirmed as a promo stunt for a clothing store’s sixth anniversary in Dengkil.

READ MORE: Police Hunts Individuals Lighting Flares & Holding ‘’6.6’’ Flag At Bukit Bintang

Police have arrested 15 individuals tied to the case less than 24 hours after a video of the incident went viral online.

The suspects, 14 men and a woman aged between 17 and 30, were arrested between 12pm and 10pm in Batu Caves, Shah Alam, Kajang, and Dengkil, acting on information from the public. They will be remanded until Thursday (21 May).

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam said the group consisted of the 24-year-old shop owner, employees, and individuals hired for the stunt.

Eight people were paid between RM50 and RM700 to take part in the promo stunt. The police also seized two electric scrambler motorcycles and a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

All suspects tested negative for drugs, but checks for criminal records are ongoing.

The investigation will be carried out under Section 290 of the Penal Code for public nuisance, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for indecent behaviour that is likely to cause a breach of the peace, Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957, Section 42 of the Road Transport Act for reckless and dangerous driving, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

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