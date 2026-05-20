Pest Control Company Accused Of Running Over & Killing Stray Dog In Johor Neighbourhood

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A licensed pest control company in Johor Bahru has recently been accused of purposely driving over a dog and killing it in a neighbourhood. The incident is said to have taken place in a neighbourhood in Ulu Tiram around 11.24am on 15 May 2026.

In the video caught on a dashcam, a red pickup truck ran over a brown dog and drove away, leaving the innocent animal to die on the road. The driver allegedly doubled back to collect the dog’s remains, and residents in the neighbourhood confronted him.

There are claims being made that the company is a subcontractor for the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) however the council has yet to address the matter.

Checks on the MBJB Facebook page saw that it’s latest post was made this morning wishing followers a good morning and talking about a food court.

A Facebook user left a comment underneath the post asking the council to “please issue an official statement regarding the incident where a contractor allegedly rammed a stray dog with a pickup truck”. The council has not replied to the comment, neither have they issued an official statement as of press time.

MBJB councillor Teow Chia Ling meanwhile decided to lodge a police report on the viral video so a full investigation can take place.

“In the police report, I asked that the police investigate this case under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772) and to take stern action if the law had been broken,” she said in a Facebook post.

The dashcam footage that sparked outrage

Witnesses claimed that the driver in the vehicle couldn’t trap the animal and decided to give chase and kill the dog instead.

The act of cruelty has sparked anger online, with many calling for help to report the incident to the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) so justice can be served.

The incident also led to discussions on the Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) and the No-Kill method. A Threads user wondered why some city councils still use cruel methods to manage the stray animal population.

Animal rights group demands investigation

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) issued a statement calling for a full and transparent, evidence-based investigation into the matter.

“Whether this involved intention, recklessness, negligence or breach of SOP, the matter must not be ignored. If any wrongdoing is established, firm action must be taken,” it said.

SAFM also said that they have not been able to independently verify all the claims being made against the perpetrator, and insisted that MBJB, the Johor Department of Veterinary Services and the Police to conduct an investigation.

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