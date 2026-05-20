MBJB Confirms Individual In Dog Incident Was Contractor’s Worker

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The Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has confirmed that the individual captured on video allegedly running over a dog last Friday was an employee of a contractor appointed to carry out stray dog control operations.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that MBJB had taken immediate action against the contractor, including the issuance of a show-cause letter for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) and the terms of appointment.

Separately, MBJB has also lodged a police report to enable further investigation by the authorities.

“The police report allows for a more thorough and independent investigation into the incident, especially if there are grounds to pursue legal action,” Mohd Jafni said in a statement.

Jafni stressed that the state government would not compromise if any violations are confirmed.

“Should the investigation find that there were breaches of SOP or negligence, firm action will be taken, including suspension of operations, termination of contracts, blacklisting, and legal action against those responsible,” he said.

At the same time, the state government reminded pet owners of their responsibilities under the Dog Licensing By-Laws (MBJB) 1995, which require dogs to be kept under proper control and not allowed to roam freely without supervision.

He said failure to do so could disrupt public order and pose safety risks to the wider community.

“The responsibility does not lie solely with enforcement agencies. Pet owners must also play their part in ensuring their animals are properly managed.”

The individual’s actions have sparked public anger and criticism over the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the Capture and Disposal of Stray Dogs set by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

According to witnesses, the individual, who was driving a red pickup truck, allegedly ran over a stray dog after failing to capture it, before leaving the scene and leaving the animal to die.

READ MORE: Pest Control Company Accused Of Running Over & Killing Stray Dog In Johor Neighbourhood

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