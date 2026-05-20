Female Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting 14YO Male Student In Seremban

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A 42-year-old female teacher was charged in the Seremban Sessions Court today with five counts of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old male student since last year.

She’s accused of committing two counts of sexual assault under a tree outside Taman Apartment Arowana Seremban 2 between 12 and 20 September 2025, and at a house in Taman Nusa Intan, Seremban on 7 April this year.

The suspect was charged under Section 14(a) and Section 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides up to 20 years imprisonment and whipping.

The suspect is also charged under Section 377B of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

The suspect was accused of sending indecent images to the teenager on WhatsApp between 13 September last year and 10 April this year at an apartment in Seremban, and for making him send indecent images of himself at the same place and time.

Both charges were filed under Section 15(a)(i) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. Upon conviction, it carries up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Norazihah Asmuni, offered bail of RM30,000 for each charge with one surety on the condition that the suspect reports to the police station every month.

Lawyer Zaflee Pakwanteh requested the bail amount to be reduced due to the suspect’s income of RM6,000 per month as a teacher. He added that the suspect who’s married with two children had been transferred to the District Education Office after a police report was lodged against her.

The judge set bail at RM20,000 for all the charges, and ordered the teacher to report to the nearest police station every month. The suspect is not to interfere with the victim or prosecution witnesses, and to surrender her passport as well.

The court set 1 July for further case mention.

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