Samsuri Emerging As Possible PM Candidate But Muhyiddin Remains Influential, Analysts Say

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Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin still retains strong influence within Perikatan Nasional (PN), even as the opposition bloc appears to be moving towards grooming a new potential prime ministerial candidate.

According to International Islamic University Malaysia political analyst and ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute fellow Assoc Prof Dr Syaza Shukri, Muhyiddin’s continued influence can be observed through recent appointments of new PN state chairmen, many of whom are seen as aligned with him.

She said the selections linked to Muhyiddin indicate that he continues to command significant political weight within the coalition, alongside recognition from PAS that Bersatu remains a necessary partner, particularly in states outside PAS-led administrations.

“Yes, I think even though PAS is now leading PN, strategically they understand that in most states, basically non-SG4 states, Bersatu is still seen as more influential,” she told TRP, referring to the “State Governments 4” strategy of developing the four states under PN rule.

Syaza’s take follows the PN Supreme Council meeting held last Saturday, where the coalition announced the appointment of state chairmen across the country.

Among those appointed include Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak), Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Selangor) and Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (Johor) – all of whom were known loyalists to Muhyiddin.

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Syaza added that PN has also begun positioning a new figure for the prime ministerial role following the appointment of PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as Opposition Leader.

“From chairman to Opposition Leader, naturally he becomes a PM candidate. And not just as a ‘poster boy’. If the current government were to fall hypothetically, the Opposition Leader should be given the opportunity to form the government. There is no need to overcomplicate things with multiple names that could lead to future leadership conflicts,” she said.

However, she said that Ahmad Samsuri’s potential candidacy is not straightforward, as he still needs to secure acceptance from internal factions within PAS, which reportedly remain cautious about his positioning.

Universiti Malaya senior lecturer Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub echoed similar views, saying Samsuri’s path to becoming PN’s prime ministerial candidate depends heavily on internal party dynamics.

He said key factors include acceptance from PAS grassroots, particularly the ulama faction, as well as maintaining strong relations with Bersatu and proving his ability to attract voter support outside PAS strongholds, especially beyond the East Coast.

“At this stage, I see him as a compromise figure and a new symbol of unity within PN,” he said.

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