RM5 Billion Lifeline For SMEs As Govt Moves To Cushion Impact Of Global Supply Shock

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The government has allocated RM5 billion in financing to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in maintaining their cash flow amid ongoing global economic challenges, according to Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Speaking during a live-streamed Global Supply Crisis Briefing earlier today, Akmal said the financing is also aimed at helping SMEs manage cost pressures and ensure business continuity.

“This support includes the SME Stabilisation Relief Facility (SME SRF) by Bank Negara Malaysia. In addition, the government is providing financing guarantee support to SMEs through Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Berhad (SJPP) across economic sectors, including manufacturing, subject to scheme eligibility,” he said.

Akmal also revealed that the government is currently considering improvements to the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS).

“Based on MySubsidi data as of April 9, 2026, more than 398,000 vehicles have been registered under SKDS. This includes over 375,500 goods transport vehicles and around 23,000 public transport vehicles.

“The proposed improvements involve adjusting diesel subsidy quotas in a balanced manner to strengthen leakage controls without disrupting business operations and supply chains,” he said, adding that the National Economic Action Council has agreed for the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to oversee the matter.

Earlier, Akmal said that Malaysia’s inflation rate rose marginally by 0.02% to 1.9% in April compared to the previous month, although it remains lower than many regional peers.

He attributed the increase to the transport sector, following a rise in diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The main factor is the increase in the average diesel price in Peninsular Malaysia to RM5.92 per litre, compared to RM4.12 in March 2026, as well as the increase in RON97 prices to RM5.06 per litre from RM4.03 previously,” he said.

The Johor Bahru MP added that food and housing prices have not shown significant changes.

“The average prices of selected food items monitored between May 11 and 17, 2026, moved within a range of negative 3.8% to 4.7% compared to the previous week.

“This indicates that the government’s monitoring and intervention measures are still effective in maintaining supply stability and easing cost-of-living pressures,” he added.

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