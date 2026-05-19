Police Hunts Individuals Lighting Flares & Holding ‘’6.6’’ Flag At Bukit Bintang

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Police are looking for a group of individuals who lit flares on top of a moving Toyota Hilux along Jalan Sultan Ismail near Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur.

In the viral video, a group of seven to eight individuals, all dressed in black, also brandished a flag with ‘’6.6’’ written on it, and accompanied by two ‘’scrambler’’ motorcycles, believed to be electric bikes.

@hmetromy Polis memburu sekumpulan lelaki yang dikesan melakukan aksi berbahaya termasuk membakar suar (flare) di atas sebuah pacuan empat roda Toyota Hilux di tengah jalan di kawasan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur. ♬ original sound – Harian Metro

Dang Wangi police chief, Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam, said the incident, which took place around 2am on 18 May, was first detected through videos circulating online.

Police warn that the actions of those individuals could endanger tourists, traders, road users, and members of the public.

According to Berita Harian, the police have checked the CCTV recordings but require more information because the vehicle didn’t have a registration number.

The police are also investigating the ‘’6.6’’ flag. The flag’s meaning is unknown for now. It’s unconfirmed whether the whole act is part of a marketing stunt.

The investigation will be carried out under Section 290 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dang Wangi district police operations room at 03-2600 2222 or head to the nearest police station.

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