Hamzah Sidelined As PN Shifts Power to PAS

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The future of sacked Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and his allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN) looks increasingly uncertain after he was replaced as Opposition Leader in the Dewan Rakyat by the coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, analysts say.

The leadership change is widely seen as more than a routine reshuffle, with PAS emerging as the dominant force in the opposition bloc.

Senior lecturer at Universiti Malaya, Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub, said the move delivers a significant political blow to Hamzah, as it shows a decline in his influence within PN.

“The replacement indicates that his influence within PN is diminishing, and that the opposition bloc is now increasingly shaped by PAS,” he told TRP in his WhatsApp reply.

Tawfik added that Hamzah’s supporters may find it difficult to reassert dominance within PN’s core structure following internal tensions within Bersatu.

“I see this as PN entering a new phase, with the emergence of figures like Samsuri as a more moderate face who could potentially serve as the coalition’s ‘poster boy’ for the next general election,” he added.

READ MORE: Bersatu’s Internal Purge: Muhyiddin’s Strategy Or The Party’s Road To Collapse?

Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Menteri Besar, has been viewed as a pragmatic and less polarising figure compared to some of PN’s more hardline voices, an image that could increase the coalition’s appeal among undecided voters.

Echoing similar sentiments, International Islamic University Malaysia political analyst and ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute fellow Assoc Prof Dr Syaza Shukri said the future of Hamzah and his faction within PN remains difficult to predict.

“I believe PN under PAS, and specifically under Samsuri, would not necessarily have an issue accepting Hamzah and his followers,” she said.

However, Syaza stressed that political realities within the coalition would require careful balancing, particularly with Bersatu president and former PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Samsuri would also need to consider Bersatu and Muhyiddin’s position. Out of respect, they may prioritise Muhyiddin,” she added.

Can the reset team defend their seats?

Looking ahead to the next general election, Syaza noted that uncertainty surrounding Hamzah’s political platform could further complicate matters.

“Many are questioning what party they will represent. If it is indeed a new party, it may be difficult for them to defend these seats, as many of them are Malay-majority constituencies that tend to lean towards PN.”

That said, she acknowledged that Hamzah’s personal standing could still prove decisive in his stronghold.

“Someone like Hamzah, who has represented Larut for a long time, may still be able to defend his seat,” she added.

Tawfik meanwhile suggested that Hamzah and his men may still retain a place within PN, albeit with more limited influence.

“Their position will largely depend on how much grassroots support they still command and the political value they bring to the coalition.”

But ultimately, he believed that Hamzah and Co would find it hard to defend their seats, suggesting that they didn’t have the machinery to back them up.

“Without official backing from PN or access to party machinery, their chances of retaining their seats will be quite challenging,” Tawfik explained, adding that personal influence and longstanding ties with constituents could still play a role in certain constituencies.

READ MORE: “Move On”: Tun Faisal Warns Sacked Hamzah Camp Against Returning to PN

At its second Supreme Council meeting of 2026 last Saturday, PN decided to replace Hamzah as Opposition Leader with Ahmad Samsuri, who is also the Kemaman MP.

READ MORE: Hamzah’s New Political Vehicle To Be Announced By Month-End, Sources Say

READ MORE: Woeful Weekend For Bersatu As Party Faces Leadership Crisis

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