63-Year-Old Man Gets 96-Year Jail Term In Sabah Water Scandal

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A former senior figure from Sabah’s water agency has been handed a staggering combined prison sentence of 96 years after being found guilty of multiple money laundering charges involving over RM45 million.

According to Kosmo!, the ruling was delivered today by the Anti-Corruption Court against 63-year-old Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib.

The Sessions Court Judge Abu Bakar Manat ruled that the former Sabah Water Department director was guilty on all 12 charges linked to money laundering activities, allegedly committed a decade ago.

Alongside the lengthy jail term, Ag Mohd Tahir was also slapped with a total fine of RM284.3 million. Failure to settle the fine will result in an additional 78 months in prison.

In the same proceedings, the court acquitted and discharged his wife, Fauziah Piut, 61, as well as former Sabah Water Department deputy director Lim Lam Beng, 72, from their respective charges.

Separately, Ag Mohd Tahir and his wife were also discharged from two joint money laundering charges.

The offences were reportedly committed across Sabah and Kuala Lumpur between 4 October and 4 November 2016, as well as 13 October to 8 November 2016, under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUA).

The case, widely regarded as one of the largest corruption-related trials in Sabah, has stretched on for nearly a decade before reaching its conclusion today.

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