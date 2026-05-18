Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Quit Parliament But Eye Bersama Comeback

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It is now official, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have stepped down as Members of Parliament, vacating their respective Pandan and Setiawangsa seats.

The decision was confirmed in a joint statement issued earlier, with both leaders having submitted their resignation letters to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

In the statement, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi said the move follows their decision to leave PKR and take over Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), a political party established a decade ago.

“With this, we are vacating the parliamentary seats of Pandan and Setiawangsa as we intend to pursue a new political agenda.

“The appropriate and honourable course of action is to return the mandate to the voters in Pandan and Setiawangsa, as we were elected under the Pakatan Harapan ticket in the last general election,” the statement read.

The former PKR deputy president and vice president, both of whom lost in last year’s party elections, also expressed their gratitude to supporters who had backed them in previous polls.

We’ll defend our seats

Despite stepping down, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi made it clear that they intend to return to contest their respective constituencies in the next general election under the Bersama banner.

“Our service centres will continue operating as usual to assist and serve constituents.

“We will also return to contest in Pandan and Setiawangsa under the Bersama platform in the upcoming general election,” they said.

READ MORE: PKR Rules Out By-Elections In Pandan, Setiawangsa After Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Exit

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