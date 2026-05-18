Rafizi And Nik Nazmi Establish Bersama, Here’s What The New Party Is All About

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Former Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and former Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Stability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have formed a new party “bersama”, so to speak.

Parti Bersama Malaysia, usually shortened to Bersama, was originally a small Penang-based political party called the Malaysian United Party (MUP), officially registered in December 2016 under businessman Tan Gin Theam.

On 17 May 2026, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi formally took over the party leadership during an event in Petaling Jaya.

The move came after both men:

Lost internal PKR leadership contests in 2025

Resigned from the Cabinet

Became increasingly critical of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration

Eventually announced they would vacate their parliamentary seats and subsequently leave PKR

The Party Logo and Colour Scheme

Naturally, one of the first things Bersama changed was its visual identity. To get to know a new political party, the most obvious thing we’ll see is their party logo, which optically represents everything they stand for.

Here’s what the party logo looked like before:

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Rafizi unveiled a new logo featuring a kancil (mouse deer). The choice is symbolic because the kancil is a famous character in Malay folklore for being:

Small but clever

Strategic rather than forceful

Able to outsmart larger opponents

Politically, many observers see this as Rafizi signalling a “smart challenger” image against larger political coalitions.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

As for the colours, Bersama’s public branding uses blue and yellow, a major shift from the party’s old red-and-white branding under its previous leadership.

What Does the Party Stand For?

This is the most important question, and also the one where details are still emerging.

Its core positioning can be described as “third force” politics. Even before Rafizi took over, Parti Bersama Malaysia described itself as a centrist platform and a check-and-balance party against both government and opposition blocs.

Based on their speeches and political histories, Bersama is expected to lean toward:

Reformist politics

Technocratic governance

Institutional reform

Anti-corruption policies

Economic restructuring

Moderate multiracial politics

This mirrors much of Rafizi’s long-time political identity inside PKR:

Data-driven policymaking

Subsidy reform

Governance transparency

Urban middle-class appeal

Nik Nazmi meanwhile brings:

Environmental and climate policy credentials

Youth engagement

Progressive policy branding

Are they party-hopping?

Malaysia has anti-party hopping laws, and that’s why Rafizi and Nik Nazmi stressed that they are vacating their parliamentary seats voluntarily first, as reported by The Star.

The duo explained that a calculated, multi-stage timeline was engineered specifically to respect the electorate and bypass legal and financial penalties.

By vacating their respective Pandan and Setiawangsa seats effective Monday (18 May 18), before officially joining Bersama on Tuesday (19 May), the politicians argue they are completely untethered from the “party hopper” label.

Membership structure and fees

As of now, the Bersama lifetime membership fee is RM20, according to their official website. Members will also receive a membership card with the Bersama Kancil logo and colours.

Image: bersama.org

The party is also accepting donations from the public who wish to support their mission and vision.

A statement on the donation page reads: “Bersama’s strength and independence are built on the support of ordinary citizens like you. Your donations will help Bersama in our fight against vested interests and corruption, and in our mission to build a fairer and better Malaysia.”

Strengths and weaknesses of Bersama

Rafizi has built himself a reputation through exposing alleged scandals, economic policy debates, and highly organised campaign operations, making him one of Malaysia’s strongest political communicators and campaign strategists.

We may also expect Bersama to rely heavily on digital-savvy politics such as use of social media, digital mobilisation, data analytics, and younger volunteers.

Beyond that, Bersama appears to be aiming for a national multiracial image as well, unlike ethnic-based parties.

On the other hand, unlike PKR, UMNO, PAS, or DAP, Bersama currently lacks:

Nationwide branches

Election machinery

Entrenched local organisers

The future of Bersama and why it matters

This is arguably the biggest split involving former senior PKR leaders since the Reformasi era matured into government politics.

It matters because:

Rafizi was once seen as Anwar’s heir apparent

Nik Nazmi was a major younger-generation PKR figure

Bersama could reshape opposition and centrist politics if it gains traction

Right now, Bersama is still in its “identity-building” phase. The logo, colours, and symbolism are already public. The deeper test will be whether the party can recruit nationally, survive by-elections, and define a political identity beyond dissatisfaction with PKR.

More detailed information on Bersama can be found on their official website HERE.

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