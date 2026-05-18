PKR Rules Out By-Elections In Pandan, Setiawangsa After Rafizi, Nik Nazmi Exit

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PKR will not be pushing for parliamentary by-elections in Pandan and Setiawangsa following the announcement by Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad that they will vacate their respective seats.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh said the decision is based on the fact that the current parliamentary term has already exceeded the three-year mark.

“There will be no by-elections,” Fuziah told TRP via WhatsApp.

However, she did not respond to questions on whether PKR expects more MPs to follow Rafizi and Nik Nazmi in joining Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama).

READ MORE: Rafizi And Nik Nazmi Establish Bersama, Here’s What The New Party Is All About

In a separate statement yesterday, Fuziah said PKR respects the decision by both MPs to vacate their seats, adding that their party membership has automatically lapsed under Clause 9(1)(c) of the party constitution upon their declaration to leave.

She further cited Article 49A(1)(a)(ii) of the Federal Constitution, which states that a Dewan Rakyat seat must be vacated if an MP ceases to be a member of the political party under which they were elected.

“As Secretary-General, I will refer both cases to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat regarding their status in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, PKR is reportedly still assessing the position of several other MPs who attended an event hosted by Rafizi and Nik Nazmi.

Those present reportedly included Wong Chen (Subang), Datuk Bakhtiar Wan Chik (Balik Pulau), Rodziah Ismail (Ampang), Zahir Hassan (Wangsa Maju), and Lee Chean Chung (Petaling Jaya).

The development follows Rafizi and Nik Nazmi’s announcement that they are quitting PKR after taking over Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama), a Penang-based party established 10 years ago.

READ MORE: Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Bid PKR Farewell, Announce Takeover Of Old Party Bersama Malaysia

With the departure of the two MPs, the Madani government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim still retains 150 Dewan Rakyat seats. A simple majority requires at least 112 seats out of 222.

Constitutional law expert Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Husain told TRP that there is currently no urgent need for by-elections or a snap general election.

“The remaining term of Parliament is less than two years and the Prime Minister is still seen to command a stable and comfortable majority,” he said.

However, he noted that constitutional mechanisms remain available should political circumstances change, including provisions under Article 54 of the Federal Constitution requiring by-elections within 60 days of a vacancy unless Parliament is dissolved.

READ MORE: Crowd Count Controversy: Rafizi-Nik Nazmi Event Sparks Clash Between Supporters & Media

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