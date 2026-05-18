Indonesian Restaurant Accuses Malaysian Diners Of Dine-N-Dash, Apologises Later Because They Did Pay

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A group of Malaysian tourists in Jakarta, Indonesia, were accused of not paying for their food at a popular restaurant there. The eatery then escalated things by making the matter go viral on social media.

According to a Threads post by Norain Mohd Yunus, she and her group went to Pagi Sore — a restaurant in the capital city frequently visited by Malaysian tourists — on 13 May.

“We were at Pagi Sore on 13 May at around 11am. There were six of us and we ordered nine dishes. It all came to 907,500 rupiah in total,” she said in her post.

They were informed of an unpleasant accusation at their hotel

Norain explained that after their meal, they left for the city of Bandung on a national express train.

However, as she was leaving her hotel in bandung on 16 May, she was informed that Pagi Sore had acccused her group of not paying for the meal they had on 13 May and made the issue go viral online by posting CCTV footage of the group, exposing their identities.

Image: Threads

“On 16 May as we were leaving the hotel, our driver suddenly asked if we had a receipt from Pagi Sore. He told us that the Pagi Sore management had made us go viral for not paying for our food. It went viral for three days while we were in Bandung until the moment we got back to Jakarta,” she said.

The group did joke about dining and dashing, but they did pay

In her post thread, Norain admitted that she and her group did joke about leaving the restaurant one by one and leave the last person to pay for the whole meal.

After being made aware of the situation, they each began looking for the printed receipt while also sending screenshots of their credit card transaction to the restaurant as proof that they paid.

“After rummaging through our bags, we finally found the receipt. Imagine if we paid with cash and can’t find the receipt. There won’t be any proof at all,” Norain said.

Image: Threads

The restaurant sent an apology for the “miscommunication”

The whole ordeal ended after all the proof were submitted to Pagi Sore’s management team, and the restaurant sent a written and video apology to Norain and her group.

Norain then advised every Malaysian who is travelling overseas to always keep their receipts.

Image: Threads

“The conclusion here is, please keep all your receipts and if you use cash, keep whatever proof of purchase you can get. Otherwise, you’ll end up like us.

“After the Pagi Sore management issued their apology, we considered the case closed. But, we’ll probably never visit the restaurant again. Not to make them look bad, but just wanted to create awareness that you should always keep your receipts when you’re travelling overseas,” she said.

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