Crowd Count Controversy: Rafizi-Nik Nazmi Event Sparks Clash Between Supporters & Media

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The announcement by former Cabinet minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and his ally Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad that they have taken over Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) has sparked strong reactions among their supporters.

Beyond their base, the move also drew close attention from media outlets, with both former PKR deputy president and vice-president seen as figures who are no longer aligned with the current government’s direction.

Suffice to say, the two former PKR heavyweights still command significant public and media interest, as evidenced by coverage from international outlets.

READ MORE: Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Bid PKR Farewell, Announce Takeover Of Old Party Bersama Malaysia

However, shortly after the announcement, a dispute emerged online involving individuals allegedly supportive of the duo and members of the media fraternity.

Both Nikkei Asia and senior media practitioner Norman Goh reported that more than 1,000 people attended the event to witness the announcement live.

While the figure may not appear extraordinary, it remains notable given the context, particularly for political figures who were once part of the establishment but are now positioning themselves outside it.

However, the reported turnout was quickly challenged on social media platform Threads, where a user claimed that over 3,000 people had attended the event held at the PJ Performing Arts Centre in One Utama E, Bandar Utama.

@zuwairi7 alleged that the hall was filled to capacity, with attendees seated on the floor and spillover crowds gathering outside, suggesting a significantly larger turnout.

The claim, however, was disputed by other users, some of whom questioned why there was an attempt to contest media reports so early in the political movement’s trajectory.

TRP was unable to independently verify the higher estimate and observed that the figure appeared to be exaggerated based on available visuals and venue capacity.

Responding to the claims, Norman clarified that the hall where the event was held has a seating capacity of approximately 684, making the reported figure of just over 1,000 attendees a reasonable estimate when accounting for standing room.

TRP also leans towards this assessment, as media practitioners typically exercise caution when reporting attendance figures.

This is not only to maintain credibility but also to ensure that reporting remains accurate, unbiased, and grounded in verifiable facts rather than speculation or partisan narratives.

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