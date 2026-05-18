Analyst: BN-PH Political Marriage Still Inevitable For Next Elections

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Tensions between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are expected to persist in the lead-up to the upcoming state and general elections, despite both coalitions ultimately needing to cooperate, according to a political analyst.

Senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, Prof Azmi Hassan, said the recent hardline stance taken by Johor PH —vowing to “bury Umno for a second time” in its home state—was a direct response to remarks by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who indicated that Johor BN intends to contest the next state election solo, without working with PH.

Azmi said that the statement triggered a reaction from Johor PH chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, who declared that PH is prepared to contest all 56 state seats in Johor, setting the stage for a direct clash between two partners currently aligned under the Madani government.

He added that Aminolhuda’s response was also shaped by earlier tensions seen during the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar episode, which exposed friction between PH and BN.

“However, the reality is that as elections draw nearer, whether it is the Johor or Melaka state polls, or even the next general election, top leaders in both Umno-BN and PH understand that they still need each other,” Azmi said.

He pointed out that while full cooperation may not materialise, with both sides likely to contest certain seats against each other, strategic alignment remains necessary to prevent Perikatan Nasional (PN) from capitalising on any fragmentation within the ruling blocs.

“Even if the cooperation is not absolute, the fact remains that both sides require each other to avoid giving PN an opening,” he added.

Last Sunday, Aminolhuda expressed Pakatan Harapan’s readiness to contest all state seats in Johor should the state election be called.

“The Johor Menteri Besar has stated that (BN) will contest all 56 seats, so Johor PH will also contest all 56 seats. They (BN) have effectively made their position clear.

“Some may ask why we would contest against our own partner, but since they made that declaration, we (PH) will respond accordingly,” Aminolhuda said during the PH national convention held in Johor Bahru, as reported by Sinar Harian.

Previously, Onn Hafiz indicated that the Johor state election would not be called early, as the current administration’s term will only end in April 2027.

READ MORE: Johor State Election In November?

In the 2022 Johor state election, BN secured a dominant victory with 40 state seats, while PH won 12, PN took three, and MUDA captured one seat.



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