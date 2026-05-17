Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Bid PKR Farewell, Announce Takeover Of Old Party Bersama Malaysia

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It’s official. Rafizi Ramli, who rose through the political scene in the country via PKR, now has a new party. Not only that, he is also vacating his Pandan parliamentary seat which he won on a PKR ticket.

This was announced jointly by the former PKR deputy president and former PKR vice president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad at the PJ Performing Arts Centre Sunday afternoon (17 May).

Nik Nazmi is also vacating his Setiawangsa parliamentary seat.

This means both are leaving PKR. The said they will be notifying the Dewan Rakyat Speaker of their resignations tomorrow.

Considering that this is happening outside the two-year window of the next General Election, it is believed that their decision will trigger two by-elections.

So what is Bersama Malaysia?

Technically, Rafizi’s party is not new but a takeover of a 10-year-old party called Bersama Malaysia.

The symbolic handover ceremony on Sunday afternoon involved the party’s original founder Tan Gin Theam.

Bersama Malaysia was established in Penang in 2016. Its English name is Malaysian United Party. Yes, MU for short.

Rafizi is inviting members of the public to join as members via bersama.org.

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