This Kuantan Ayam Gepuk Spot Might Just Be The East Coast’s Spiciest Flex

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For spicy food lovers, ayam gepuk is the kind of challenge that can truly make or break you.

One wrong move and even the self-proclaimed “spicy champions” might find themselves waving the white flag.

And it’s not hard to see why. Some ayam gepuk brands serve sambal at extreme heat levels—so intense it feels like your head might start steaming.

What’s interesting is that ayam gepuk isn’t a local dish, nor is it new to the Malaysian market. Yet its popularity hasn’t waned. If anything, it’s booming, with new outlets and roadside stalls popping up like mushrooms after rain.

That brings us to Ayam Gepuk Ibuk Bapak, currently operating only on the East Coast.

In Kuantan, the brand has two outlets: one in Malay Town, and a newer branch in Batu 7, near Taman Tas.

Apart from Kuantan, Pahang, the brand also has outlets in Kuala Terengganu, Dungun and Paka in Terengganu.

Pricing

Coming from Penang where being “kedekut” (or let’s say, financially cautious) is practically cultural, I wouldn’t call the prices cheap. They lean slightly above average. That said, any ayam gepuk regular would tell you this falls within the standard price range.

Empal Sapi Batang Pinang (Beef Set) – RM18.90

Comes with tender beef, fried cabbage, tempeh, tofu, and cucumber slices. We opted for the extra spicy sambal.

Ayam Gepuk Original – RM15.90

Served with L-cut fried chicken, cabbage, and cucumber, paired with normal sambal.

Each set includes a complimentary drink – kopi O ais, teh O ais, or sirap ais. Like most ayam gepuk spots, you also get free refills of rice, sambal, and cashew sauce when dining in.

We also tried:

Ayam Crispy Set – RM18.90 (two pieces, KFC-style fried chicken with basic sides)

Karipap Indonesia – RM8.70 (two pieces)

Fried Enoki Mushrooms – RM7.90 (crispy, spicy batter)

Spicy Level

I consider myself a spicy food lover, but their extra spicy sambal completely destroyed my tolerance threshold. Thankfully, the sweet soy sauce helped balance the heat slightly.

If you’re not great with spice, come prepared. Bring cold water or order something milky to cool things down.

Verdict

Empal Sapi (Beef)

Highly recommended. The beef is rich, flavourful, and retains its natural sweetness. It’s tender, though not quite melt-in-your-mouth, but still impressive. Even those who rarely eat beef loved it.

Rating: 9.5/10

Ayam Original vs Ayam Crispy

Purists will lean toward the original ayam gepuk, no doubt. But don’t underestimate the crispy version. It rivals popular fast-food fried chicken and pairs surprisingly well with the set.

Our pick? The crispy chicken. And if you disagree… well, maybe you’re not a true foodie.

Ayam Crispy Rating: 8.5/10

Enoki Mushrooms

Crispy, spicy, addictive. Simple but satisfying, especially with rice.

Rating: 8/10

Karipap Indonesia

Not your typical curry puff. There are no potatoes inside. Instead, it’s filled with spiced vegetables and meat. Not bad, but definitely an acquired taste.

Rating: 5/10

In short, if you’re ever in Kuantan, Ayam Gepuk Ibuk Bapak is well worth a visit, especially if you’re looking for something beyond typical East Coast delicacies.

And unlike your ex, I’m sure Ayam Gepuk Ibuk Bapak wouldn’t disappoint you, not even a little bit.

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