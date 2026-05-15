Who Is Nurhisham Hussein, The Economist Who Draws Attention For Clear Warning On Supply Risks?

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It is widely understood that the ongoing US–Iran conflict continues to weigh on the global economy, with ripple effects that are tightening pressure on Malaysian consumers.

However, beyond fuel subsidies for RON95 petrol and diesel, many Malaysians remain unclear about what an economic fallout would look like for the country.

In previous press briefings, senior ministers have repeatedly reassured the public not to panic, stressing that Malaysia’s economy and food supply remain resilient and well-positioned to withstand external shocks.

Nevertheless, Nurhisham Hussein, Senior Director of Economy and Finance at the Prime Minister’s Office, has offered a more direct and detailed outlook on what Malaysians should expect in the near term.

Speaking openly, Nurhisham expressed concern over the public’s level of preparedness for an impending economic shock, suggesting that many are not taking sufficient precautionary steps despite the ongoing US–Iran conflict showing no signs of resolution.

He warned that the economic impact of the crisis could begin affecting Malaysia through supply shortages as early as June.

Although his outlook has been described as “gloomy,” public reaction to his commentary appears to have been largely receptive.

Senior media practitioner Boo Su-Lyn, in a post on X, said Nurhisham should be the government’s spokesperson in explaining the crisis to the public.

nurhisham should be the new govt spokesperson for the oil crisis — honest and articulate.



he can probably get some measure of public confidence and trust, which we sorely need in a crisis https://t.co/JPDbXJSyNi — Boo Su-Lyn (@boosulyn) May 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Threads user @drnazrulazizi described him as one of the clearest government-linked voices in explaining the impact of the Gulf conflict on Malaysia.

Nurhisham recently drew wide public attention following his appearance on BFM 89.9’s Breakfast Grille, where he discussed potential global supply chain disruptions and their knock-on effects on Malaysia’s economy, particularly in relation to oil and petrochemicals.

He currently serves in a role involving macroeconomic analysis and policy coordination within the government’s economic advisory and planning ecosystem, with a focus on fiscal sustainability, structural risks, and long-term economic resilience.

More specifically, with a focus as economic strategist and public policy advisor, he was appointed to serve in the Prime Minister’s Office as Senior Director of Economy and Finance in 2023.

Before joining the PMO, Nurhisham served as Chief Strategy Officer at the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

As reported by the New Straits Times, he was among the team members linked to the idea behind EPF’s flexible “Account 3” withdrawal mechanism.

During his time at the pension fund, Nurhisham was also appointed as an alternative director of Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad. In that role, he served as an alternate director to then EPF chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias.

He had also previously worked at the Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd (MARC) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

Nurhisham studied at the University of London School of Economics and Political Science where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Monetary Economics and later pursued his Masters in the same field at Universiti Malaya.

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