Putrajaya School Hall Catches Fire, Social Media Lights Up With Videos Of The Blaze

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A public school hall in Putrajaya caught fire yesterday (14 May) which resulted in heavy property damages. The blaze destroyed the rear section of the hall’s stage, where school furniture were stored.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 6pm. Teachers and students who were doing sport activities at SMK Presint 14 (1) were also safe, Harian Metro reported.

Assistant Fire Superintendent Dianty Hussain, who is chief of Presint 14 Fire and Rescue Department, said a team of 12 officers and one fire truck were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident at around 6.10pm.

“Extinguishing operations began immediately as soon as the team arrived and the fire was under control by 6.30pm.

“The fire damaged chairs and tables stored behind the stage which is 12×50 square feet in area,” she said.

Dianty added that although the school session had ended, there were still sport activities happening in the school compound. The presence of parents and teachers also helped in controlling students from getting too near to the fire.

According to Dianty, the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Videos of the fire went viral on social media

When the hall caught fire, footage of the blaze quickly spread across social media platforms. A pillar of smoke could be seen from different angles in videos posted by multiple social media users.

Young students, who got excited by the rare sight, can be seen running to get a closer look at the burning hall. At the same time, bystanders stopped by the side of the road just outside the school to record videos or just witness the fiery destruction.

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