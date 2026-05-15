PMX: Malaysia Will Not Interfere In Jho Low’s US Pardon Bid

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Malaysia will not interfere in the pardon process involving fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, commonly known as Jho Low, who is linked to the 1MDB scandal, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

However, Anwar stressed that Jho Low would not receive any special consideration under Malaysia’s legal system.

“No, there is no issue… that is a decision by the US. For now, we are not moving in that direction. It is a US matter,” he told reporters, as reported by Berita Harian.

He was responding to questions on whether Malaysia would object to Jho Low’s reported move to seek clemency in the United States in relation to his ongoing legal cases.

Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tambun, explained that the matter falls outside Malaysia’s jurisdiction.

Previously, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet is expected to review reports regarding Jho Low’s pardon application at its meeting next week.

Fahmi noted that the issue had been raised in a previous Cabinet meeting but was not formally discussed.

On Tuesday (May 12), The Wall Street Journal reported that Jho Low had filed a pardon application with US authorities in an attempt to have criminal charges against him dropped in the country.

The United States Department of Justice website also listed a pending application titled “Pardon After Completion of Sentence” under the name Taek Jho Low, which was reportedly filed this year.

READ MORE: Why So Slow? – DAP MP Presses Government Over Jho Low’s Trump Pardon Request Claim

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